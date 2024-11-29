Curtain Falls on Khadi Pavilion at IITF 2024: A Triumph of Culture and Commerce with Self-Reliant India Vision

New Delhi, November 29th 2024: The Khadi India Pavilion at the 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2024, a vibrant showcase of India’s rich heritage, concluded today at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Shri Manoj Kumar, Chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), officially closed the pavilion, marking the end of a successful exhibition that celebrated India’s handwoven fabrics, traditional crafts, and sustainable fashion.

The pavilion, organized by the State Office of KVIC, New Delhi, highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary initiatives, ‘Developed India@2047,’ ‘Vocal for Local,’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat.’ Spanning from November 14 to 27, it displayed an extensive range of Khadi and village industry products, supporting artisans and promoting self-reliance.

At the closing ceremony of the Khadi India Pavilion on November 27, Shri Manoj Kumar, Chairman of KVIC, honored participants with awards based on sales performance at this year’s IITF.

At the closing ceremony of the Khadi India Pavilion on November 27, Shri Kumar honored participants for their achievements at this year’s India International Trade Fair (IITF). TNR Silk Khadi Industries, Karnataka, Rani Bhaskar Units, Punjab, and Dwarkadhish Dry Fruits, Delhi received first, second, and third prizes, respectively, for their exceptional sales. Khadi Gramodyog Bhawan, New Delhi, was awarded Best Display. Namoh Sundari from Delhi, Neev Herbal from Jharkhand, Aaruhi Herbal from Delhi, and Janjagriti Mahila Bachat Gat from Nagpur were honored with the Best Entrepreneurship (Ladies) awards by the Chairman of KVIC.

Certificates of appreciation were also presented to 216 Khadi and Village Industries organizations, as well as Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and SFURTI units, who participated from various parts of the country to showcase their remarkable work at the Khadi India Pavilion.

Speaking to the media, Shri Kumar highlighted the remarkable growth of the Khadi sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted achievements such as a record business turnover of ₹1.55 lakh crore in the last financial year, along with a significant milestone of ₹2 crore in sales on Gandhi Jayanti alone. Recent wage increases for spinners and weavers further reflect the sector’s positive trajectory. He emphasized the pavilion’s alignment with the vision of ‘Developed India@2047,’ ‘Vocal for Local,’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, showcasing India’s finest handcrafted products through 225 stalls.

Key Highlights of the Khadi Pavilion: