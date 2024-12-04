CYK Hospitalities Curates Pan Asian Restaurant PhoMo in Jalandhar

Gurugram, December 4, 2024: CYK Hospitalities, a leading end-to-end F&B consultancy, has recently curated the menu and helped launch an Asian Fusion cuisine restaurant, called PhoMo, in Model Town, Jalandhar. The innovative dining aims to reimagine Asian fusion cuisine, combining traditional flavors with cutting-edge culinary creativity. PhoMo is designed to captivate food enthusiasts seeking a truly engaging dining experience.

PhoMo exemplifies CYK Hospitalities’ expertise in crafting unique dining concepts. To bring PhoMo into a distinct dining experience, CYK offered its proficiency in Menu Creation, Staffing and Training, Procurement and Vendor Management, and Operational Excellence that reflects the brand’s values. This project is another testament to CYK’s dedication to delivering exceptional F&B solutions, merging innovation, sustainability, and cultural appreciation.

On collaborating with the owners at PhoMo for another innovative restaurant project, Simranjeet Singh, Director of CYK Hospitalities, said, “At CYK Hospitalities, we believe dining is more than just food—it’s an experience that bridges innovation and tradition. With PhoMo, we’ve created a space where cultural authenticity meets bold Asian flavors, offering guests a spiritually nourishing and palate-exciting journey.”

PhoMo’s founder Vidur Malhotra said “CYK Hospitalities has played a pivotal role in transforming our vision for PhoMo into reality. While the concept of PhoMo was deeply rooted in our passion for creating a unique dining experience, CYK brought its expertise to the table by curating an exceptional menu, optimizing staffing and vendor management, and providing operational insights that elevated the overall execution. A special shoutout to Chef Arastu Chaturvedi with Team CYK for working closely with us to refine every detail and ensuring it’s all crafted to perfection. Their professionalism and dedication have been instrumental in crafting a dining experience that seamlessly blends innovation with cultural authenticity.”

PhoMo’s menu boldly explores progressive Asian cuisine, offering dishes that harmonize authenticity with innovation. Signature creations like Sushi Tacos—featuring sushi-grade fish, avocado, and spicy mayo in crispy taco shells—and Burmese Tealeaf Salad highlight how traditional recipes are elevated using modern techniques. Drawing inspiration from Vietnamese, Thai, Korean, Japanese, and Indonesian cuisines, PhoMo’s dishes celebrate the diversity and richness of Asian flavors.

PhoMo’s beverage offerings are equally impressive, featuring, soon to be introduced, cocktails crafted with unique ingredients like Yuzu, Okinawa Black Sugar, and Matcha. Standouts like the Yuzu Chuhai and Okinawa Smash are carefully curated to complement the bold and vibrant flavors of the menu, ensuring a cohesive and satisfying dining experience.

PhoMo welcomes visitors into a well-designed area where cultural elegance and minimalism coexist. The restaurant’s interiors, with their earthy hues, verdant surroundings, and crisp architectural lines, exude refinement and warmth, creating the ideal atmosphere for gastronomic exploration.