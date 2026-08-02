Darsh Labs and Research Earns NABL Accreditation, Reinforcing Commitment to Quality and Scientific Excellence

Bhubaneswar, August 2, 2026: Darsh Labs and Research Pvt. Ltd. has reached a major milestone by securing National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accreditation, a prestigious recognition that reflects the laboratory’s commitment to quality, precision, and technical competence in testing services.

The accreditation demonstrates that the laboratory operates under a robust quality management system and follows internationally accepted testing standards, ensuring reliable and accurate results for customers across industries.

This achievement marks a new chapter for Darsh Labs and Research as it continues to expand its portfolio of laboratory services while maintaining the highest standards of scientific integrity and customer confidence.

Commenting on the accomplishment, Neelakantha Achary, MD of Darsh Labs and Research, said:

“NABL accreditation is more than a certification—it is a reflection of our commitment to excellence, accuracy, and continuous improvement. We are grateful to our dedicated team whose expertise and hard work made this achievement possible. This recognition strengthens our resolve to deliver dependable laboratory services that industries, government agencies, and individuals can trust.”

Over the years, Darsh Labs and Research has invested significantly in advanced analytical instruments, modern laboratory infrastructure, quality assurance systems, and skilled technical professionals. The NABL accreditation validates these efforts and positions the laboratory among India’s trusted testing facilities.

The laboratory provides a wide range of scientific testing services, including:

Water Testing

Drinking Water Quality Analysis

Wastewater Testing

Environmental Monitoring

Air Quality Testing

Soil Testing

Food Testing

Coal and Mineral Analysis

Material Testing

Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)

Industrial and Regulatory Compliance Testing

With the accreditation, clients can expect testing services that meet stringent quality benchmarks, offering greater confidence in analytical reports used for regulatory compliance, industrial processes, environmental management, research, and public health initiatives.

Darsh Labs and Research aims to support industries, government departments, infrastructure projects, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, and businesses by delivering scientifically accurate and timely testing solutions.

The company also plans to broaden its testing capabilities and strengthen its research initiatives, contributing to safer industries, cleaner environments, and improved quality standards across sectors.

About Darsh Labs and Research Pvt. Ltd.

Darsh Labs and Research Pvt. Ltd. is one of the best water testing laboratory based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The Darsh Labsoffers comprehensive water testing, inspection, and research services across environmental, industrial, water, food, material, and mineral sectors. Driven by scientific excellence, technological innovation, and customer-centric service, the company is committed to delivering accurate, reliable, and timely laboratory solutions that help organizations make informed decisions and meet regulatory requirements.