DECATHLON Partners with Myntra to Expand Sportswear Access Across 19K Pincodes

November 18, 2024: DECATHLON, one of the leading sports products brand, announces a strategic association with Myntra, one of India’s leading destinations for fashion, beauty and lifestyle. In its commitment to making high-quality sports and athleisure products accessible to customers nationwide and as part of this association, DECATHLON will leverage Myntra’s wide reach, covering nearly 98% of the serviceable pin codes. This association will enable DECATHLON’s premium range of sportswear, footwear, accessories and more to be available on Myntra with accessibility in Tier 1, 2 & 3 cities, along with a strong focus on growing sports markets like Northeast India.

As specialised sportswear and athleisure continue to grow in demand, Myntra’s customer first approach and widespread reach including the Gen Z audience, will power DECATHLON’s mission of providing an enhanced and integrated shopping journey that seamlessly blends physical and online shopping experiences.

From sports apparel such as t-shirts, shorts, jackets, and leggings to sports shoes, backpacks, and many more sports essentials covering more than 40 sports like hiking, trekking, fitness, training, swimming, surfing, badminton, tennis, football, basketball, running among others, the availability of DECATHLON’s products on Myntra will ensure customers from metros to the remotest corners of India have high-quality sports essentials at their fingertips.

“We are thrilled to announce our strategic association with Myntra as this a significant step in enhancing our e-commerce presence and also represents our efforts to reach a much larger audience across India,” said Sankar Chatterjee, CEO at DECATHLON India. “Myntra’s wide network presence and huge base of premium customers will enable us to showcase our diverse range of sports and fitness products to millions of shoppers, allowing us to inspire more individuals to embrace an active lifestyle.” Further commenting on this announcement, Nandita Sinha, CEO at Myntra, said, “Our latest association with DECATHLON will synergise to make a wide array of sports products more accessible to those seeking to nurture their passion for fitness as well as specialised sports. With a strong focus on emerging sports markets in India, this collaboration underscores our commitment to making sportswear and athleisure more accessible while inspiring a more active lifestyle for millions of consumers.”

As DECATHLON looks to provide greater access to sports, Myntra’s emphasis on a seamless shopping experience, coupled with its strong footprint in fashion and lifestyle, makes it the ideal platform for DECATHLON’s entry into this new digital frontier. DECATHLON’s alignment with Myntra will not only increase the brand’s visibility but also provide a quicker, more reliable service to customers across India.

To build excitement around this launch, DECATHLON’s Myntra store will enjoy prime visibility on the app throughout the launch period. Additionally, DECATHLON will drive engagement through targeted social media campaigns across social media channels to reach a wider audience.