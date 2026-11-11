Deciphex Appoints Healthcare Technology Leader Stephen White as Chief Compliance & Risk Officer

Dublin, Ireland – November 11, 2026 – Deciphex today announced the appointment of Stephen White as Chief Compliance & Risk Officer (CCRO). The appointment strengthens the company’s executive leadership as it expands its clinical diagnostics and research pathology businesses worldwide.

White brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in healthcare technology, complemented by an earlier career in private legal and accounting practice. His background spans digital pathology, healthcare technology commercialisation, corporate governance, and legal, regulatory and compliance leadership.

Before joining Deciphex, White served as Chief Operating Officer at the Center for BrainHealth at The University of Texas at Dallas. There, he led the commercialisation of healthcare software and intellectual property while overseeing operations for a 125-person organisation.

Previously, at Leica Biosystems, he led a global initiative using digital pathology to connect subspecialty pathologists across international markets. He also served as General Counsel at Aperio Technologies, leading its legal, regulatory and compliance activities through its acquisition by Leica Biosystems, a Danaher company. His earlier executive experience includes roles in teleradiology and healthcare finance.

“Steve joins Deciphex at an important point in our growth,” said Dr. Donal O’Shea, CEO of Deciphex. “As we expand into new markets and embed AI-enabled pathology services in increasingly complex clinical and research environments, strong compliance and risk leadership is fundamental to earning trust and scaling responsibly.

“Steve brings a rare combination of healthcare technology, regulatory, legal, operational and commercial experience. He understands that effective governance does more than protect a business—it gives teams the clarity and confidence to innovate. His leadership will help us build the resilient infrastructure needed to deliver lasting value for our clients, partners and patients.”

As Chief Compliance & Risk Officer, White will translate complex global regulatory requirements into clear, practical guidance for teams across Deciphex. His priorities will include aligning development plans with market requirements, ensuring quality, security and privacy controls remain proportionate to risk, and equipping commercial teams with the training and tools to communicate confidently and responsibly.

“I joined Deciphex because I trust its leadership team and believe the company is at the forefront of bringing something novel and impactful to cancer diagnosis and care when it is needed most,” said White. “Digital pathology is entering a defining period of growth, driven by urgent demand and the need to make specialist expertise more accessible. My role is to align our growth initiatives with a complex global regulatory environment so that Deciphex can lead with innovation backed by sustainable infrastructure.”

“Effective compliance and risk leadership should enable responsible innovation. That requires open engagement with regulators, clear internal guardrails, rigorous processes and objective, defensible claims. By giving our teams clarity and our stakeholders confidence, we can further strengthen Deciphex’s position as a trusted partner in the future of digital pathology.”

White’s appointment strengthens Deciphex’s ability to navigate an evolving global regulatory landscape while addressing critical shortages in pathology capacity and expertise. By embedding clear governance into strategic and commercial decision-making, Deciphex can scale with discipline, respond effectively to changing requirements and deliver dependable pathology solutions globally.