Deloitte India and AWS chart a four-year roadmap for cloud and agentic AI-led digital transformation in India

India 12th November, 2025: In a joint announcement made at Coalesce 2025, Deloitte India and Amazon Web Services (AWS) signed a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) to accelerate cloud and AI-led transformation across India. Per this agreement, Deloitte India will become the first global system integrator in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) to collaborate with AWS, the world’s leading cloud provider. Through this alliance, Deloitte India will establish the country’s first AWS Agentic AI Lab, an AWS Centre of Excellence (CoE) and offer its digital and agentic AI solutions on AWS Marketplace. With these initiatives, Deloitte India aims to expand its cloud business multifold by 2030.

This collaboration builds on successful cloud and AI acceleration programmes that Deloitte and AWS have launched across Europe, Africa and the Middle East. By extending these initiatives to India, Deloitte brings proven global frameworks and expertise to the local market.

In India, the focus will be on delivering industry-led innovations tailored to enterprise clients in key sectors, including financial services, public sector, energy and utilities, automotive, consumer products, manufacturing, conglomerates and global capability centres (GCCs).

Vinay Prabhakar, Partner and Alliance Leader, Deloitte South Asia, said, “True transformation happens when organisations come together with a shared vision and complementary strengths. Through this expanded collaboration announced at Coalesce 2025, Deloitte and AWS are combining diverse capabilities and building a strategic framework that prioritises India-specific innovation, accelerates time-to-market and delivers co-created industry solutions. From financial services and the public sector to conglomerates and GCCs, our collaboration will help organisations grow with confidence and resilience, while shaping tomorrow’s opportunities through cloud and AI-powered innovation.”

Agentic AI Lab

With AWS, Deloitte India will establish the country’s first AWS Agentic AI Lab, which will integrate into Deloitte’s recently announced Asia Pacific Agentic AI CoE. The lab will focus on building and delivering agentic AI solutions with Amazon Bedrock Agents and Amazon Bedrock AgentCore. These solutions will address critical industry-specific business challenges, such as financial planning inefficiencies, compliance complexities and customer experience gaps.

A dedicated team of agentic AI specialists, data engineers and full-stack developers will create industry solutions to drive business value for customers on their transformation journey across different areas, including financial operations’ efficiency, customer and campaign intelligence, regulatory and compliance automation, HR and talent transformation.

Centre of Excellence

Central to the strategic collaboration is the establishment of the Deloitte AWS Centre of Excellence. A dedicated team of solution engineers, sales specialists and industry consultants will accelerate the rollout of AWS-powered offerings, supported by marketing, training and managed services. This will reduce the time to market of AWS-powered offerings and provide tailored industry solutions for Indian enterprises and public sector, including Deloitte’s ConvergePROSPERITY BankingSuite on AWS for financial services and Digital Public Goods for the public sector.

Solutions will also extend to Industry 4.0, with Deloitte and AWS bringing smart factory and Internet of Things (IoT)-driven manufacturing innovations to Indian conglomerates, building on the former’s global smart manufacturing capabilities.

Customer experience zone

The collaboration also includes the launch of a customer experience (CX) zone powered by AWS at the Deloitte Centre for Innovation & Technology (DCIT) in Bangalore, which will showcase cloud and AI solutions built on AWS services, such as Amazon Bedrock, Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Connect, in an immersive environment that blends digital and physical experiences.

AWS Marketplace

As part of the collaboration, Deloitte will make its Software as a Service (SaaS) and AI offerings and industry solutions available on the AWS Marketplace under the new AI Agents and Tools category, which allows customers to discover, buy, deploy and manage AI agents and tools from leading providers. To date, this category already includes more than 100 listings from Deloitte. Listing on AWS Marketplace will expand Deloitte’s reach across Indian enterprises and enable faster adoption of cloud-native innovations through an integrated, on-demand model.