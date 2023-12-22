Diverse Delights Unveiled: KW Delhi 6 Mall Adds Iconic Brands to Its Lineup

KW Delhi 6 Mall announced the addition of a diverse array of renowned brands across various genres, offering elevated shopping and leisure experiences for visitors. From tantalising food options to cutting-edge fashion and entertainment, the mall now hosts a curated selection of brands that cater to every taste and preference.

Ample spaces have been given to F&B brands such as Urban Chaat (a delectable culinary outlet), Tasty Temptation (an ice cream kiosk), and Yo China (another delicious food outlet). Visitors can relish their favourite cuisines, from street food to rich Chinese delicacies to sweet ice creams. These food options would cater to the taste buds of the visitors, redefining the F&B of the mall.

Fun and games outlets such as Fun Square and Smaash have also occupied large spaces at the project to offer visitors unparalleled gaming and entertainment options. While Fun Square introduces a playful atmosphere with engaging games, Smaash introduces an FEC (Family Entertainment Center) where visitors can enjoy many engaging activities.

Numerous lifestyle and apparel brands have been unveiled at the mall, including Panoramis Traditions, Raasa, Lavie, VIP, and Hush Puppies. Visitors can elevate their style with the latest fashion products from these outlets and shop across multiple genres, such as clothing, apparel, bags, footwear, etc. All these brands offer the most classic products that offer comfort and style.

Tupperware, a home kitchen products outlet, has also opened an outlet at the mall, allowing visitors to explore innovative and functional home kitchen products and enhancing the shopping experience with quality and utility.