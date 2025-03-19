Dollar Gains Ground as Markets Await the Fed’s Decision and New Economic Projections

Market Analysis by Quasar Elizundia, Expert Research Strategist at Pepperstone

– March 19, 2025 –

“The U.S. dollar is regaining ground ahead of the much-anticipated second monetary policy decision of the year by the Federal Reserve, after having been under pressure during the first half of the week. The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is showing a 0.4% gain, positioning itself as the strongest currency among major Forex market pairs on this key trading day.

Alongside the greenback’s strength, U.S. equity markets are also trading in positive territory, reflecting relative optimism ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decision. The federal funds rate, currently within a 4.25% to 4.50% range, is widely expected to remain unchanged, with interest rate futures assigning a 99% probability to this outcome.

However, while the rate decision is largely priced in, market attention will shift toward the Fed’s new economic projections, and most importantly, to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference. I personally anticipate significant adjustments in the Fed’s estimates, which could trigger notable market reactions.

Specifically, I expect the Federal Reserve to lower its 2025 economic growth projections from the 2.1% forecasted last December, in response to a more challenging economic environment, where we have seen a weaker U.S. consumer and the impact of recent tariff measures introduced by the Trump administration. Additionally, inflation projections will be a key focus, especially as we have seen a derailment of long-term inflation expectations, a crucial factor in the inflation debate, which have now reached their highest level since 1993.

The so-called “dot plot” will likely indicate two rate cuts projected for this year, reflecting a slightly less dovish stance compared to the three cuts currently priced in by financial markets. This discrepancy could drive volatility in both the dollar and equities if market sentiment shifts to accommodate this less accommodative outlook.

The post-decision press conference will be, in my view, the most critical moment of the day. Jerome Powell will face tough questions regarding the Fed’s stance on the growing risk of an economic recession, exacerbated by uncertainty over the effectiveness of the White House’s new trade and fiscal policies. It will be crucial to hear how Powell balances an inflation-focused narrative with the surge in inflation expectations, a key factor for future monetary policy decisions.

Powell is likely to adopt a cautious approach, avoiding any firm commitments on the future direction of monetary policy, aiming to retain maximum flexibility in an uncertain economic environment. Finally, it wouldn’t be surprising if the term “stagflation” takes center stage in journalists’ questions, given the current backdrop of persistent inflationary pressures combined with increasing signs of economic slowdown.

In summary, while interest rates are expected to remain unchanged, the Fed’s statements and projections will be critical in shaping the future direction of financial markets and the Federal Reserve’s monetary stance in this challenging economic environment.”