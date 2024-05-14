India 14 May 2024: India’s leading consumer-oriented company specialising in door hardware and digital locking solutions, Dorset has unveiled its first campaign after over two and a half decades of successful operations in India. A beautifully crafted emotionally packed film that is scheduled to take the ATL route later this week reflects deep-rooted ethos of brand Dorset of being insightful and caring, the hallmarks that it stands for.

Designed on the theme ‘every door deserves a Dorset’, showcases cherished memories and feelings for the family members and evokes emotions for its TG including homeowners/ home buyers, architects, and developers. The brand team had a series of engagements with the homeowners and insights derived from those translated into the campaign.

Speaking on the launch of Dorset’s new campaign, Rajesh Bansal, Founder Chairman and MD, Dorset Group said, “Dorset has a long and inspiring journey of craftsmanship, commitment, innovation, and leadership over the last 28 years with a strong relationship and bond with our customers. Through these years we have been bringing excellence with the architectural commitment driven by insights through continual market engagement. Our new campaign, ‘every door deserves a Dorset,’ is a reflection of the bond and feelings we share with our customers. Through this campaign, we look forward to strengthening our brand presence across the nation and beyond.”

The campaign has been conceptualized by dynamic and versatile advertising industry veteran, Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Director, Enormous and directed by renowned director Prakash Varma and his team at Nirvana Films. Both the campaigns emote a deeper sense of emotion.

Sharing his views, Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Director, Enormous, said, “The idea of security has gone beyond the idea of mere protection. The customer seeks beyond the rational from who they trust with their security. An idea of preservation of a way of life and of preservation of things that are important beyond just the prices tags that exist on them. What people value is not mere things but parts of their lives and memories, invested in those things. We wanted to bring it alive through a campaign built around this idea. Every home deserves a Dorset.”

The campaign has been aligned to take a 360-degree route with TV commercials, digital outreach, cinemas, and retail. Its amplification on digital has already been initiated.

Dorset is one of the leading global manufacturers of door hardware, locking mechanism and kitchen and furniture fittings. It is the 1st Indian Door Hardware Company with an Eco-Friendly Trichloroethylene Free Cleaning Process. The organisation has 52 designs and 11 patents registered till date making it one of the most dynamic and fastest mark to market company in India.