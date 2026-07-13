DriveX Launches End-to-End RTO Services in Bengaluru and Chennai, Bringing Vehicle Documentation Under One Roof

Bengaluru, India, July 13: DriveX, a leading pre-owned two-wheeler platform, today announced the launch of its comprehensive RTO Services in Bengaluru and Chennai, further strengthening its mission to simplify every aspect of pre-owned two-wheeler ownership. The new offering enables customers to complete critical registration and documentation formalities through a single, transparent, and convenient platform.

Navigating Regional Transport Office (RTO) procedures can often be time-consuming and cumbersome, requiring multiple visits, extensive paperwork, and continuous follow-ups. Addressing these pain points, DriveX’s end-to-end RTO solution streamlines the entire process—from document verification and application filing to status tracking and final completion—helping customers save time while ensuring a smooth and compliant experience.

The service portfolio includes Registration Certificate (RC) Transfer, Ownership Transfer, Hypothecation (HP) Addition and Termination, and other essential vehicle record updates. Customers can initiate requests online by submitting the necessary details, after which DriveX’s dedicated documentation specialists manage the process from start to finish.

Designed with simplicity at its core, the customer journey follows four easy steps: select the required RTO service, share vehicle and document details, allow the DriveX team to manage the documentation and coordinate with the authorities, and receive the updated Registration Certificate upon successful completion. Throughout the process, customers receive timely status updates and application tracking for complete peace of mind. To make these essential services more accessible, DriveX offers its RTO solutions at nominal service charges, delivering a convenient, transparent, and cost-effective experience while eliminating the hassle of navigating complex administrative procedures.

The introduction of RTO services further expands DriveX’s integrated mobility ecosystem, which already includes certified pre-owned two-wheelers, financing and EMI solutions, warranty-backed ownership, and after-sales support. By bringing these services together under one roof, the company continues to make vehicle ownership more accessible, organised, and customer-centric.

Commenting on the launch, Devesh Taparia, CEO, DriveX, said: “While buying a vehicle has become increasingly digital and convenient, many ownership-related documentation processes continue to be fragmented, time-consuming, and difficult to navigate. Customers are often required to manage multiple touchpoints, extensive paperwork, and uncertain timelines to complete essential vehicle-related formalities. At DriveX, we believe ownership services should be as seamless as the purchase itself. By combining technology, process expertise, and dedicated support, we are making RTO services more transparent, convenient, and reliable for vehicle owners. Our goal is to remove complexity from the ownership journey and deliver a truly hassle-free experience.”

DriveX’s RTO services are backed by experienced documentation professionals who ensure compliance with applicable regulatory requirements while minimizing delays and administrative burden. The initiative reflects the company’s continued focus on building a comprehensive mobility platform that goes beyond vehicle transactions to deliver end-to-end ownership solutions.