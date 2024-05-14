New Delhi, May 14, 2024 –The Confectionery Division of Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and a leading FMCG Conglomerate, has achieved a remarkable milestone by securing a coveted spot in the prestigious ‘Limca Book of Records 2024’ for its groundbreaking ‘Pulse of the Sky Campaign.‘ In collaboration with MOMS Outdoor Media Solutions, the campaign soared to new heights by flying a stunning train of 1150 kites on a single line, setting a new record in kite flying.

Pass Pass Pulse, a candy brand from DS Group, set a record for the most kites flown on a single line during India’s Uttarayan festival in January 2023. The impressive feat of 1150 kites took place against the scenic backdrop of the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, with a line stretching 1.2 kms and involving 10 enthusiastic participants. This colourful spectacle aimed to capture the essence of the festival – hope, love, and unity.

Commenting on this remarkable achievement, Mr Jyotiroop Barua, Business Head, Confectionery, DS Group said, “It’s an honour to be included in the Limca Book of Records for the ‘Pulse of the Sky Campaign.’ This recognition reflects our commitment to being a global conglomerate that’s driven by innovation and quality and inspires us to raise the industry benchmark with each campaign.”

With the #PulseOfTheSky campaign, Pass Pulse aimed to inspire a billion hearts to soar higher and embrace the spirit of endless possibilities. This campaign continues Pass Pass Pulse’s journey of captivating audiences with its irresistible tanginess and unwavering dedication to excellence over the last 6 years.