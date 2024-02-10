DSP Asset Managers to Expand Distribution Opportunities in the Middle East and Asia

Mumbai, February 10, 2024: DSP Asset Managers one of India’s leading asset companies – announced that Secura International (“Secura”), the Abu Dhabi Global Market [ADGM] headquartered Global Wealth Solutions Provider, would offer DSP’s UCITS vehicle as part of Secura’s investment offering to its distribution partners – the licensed financial institutions across Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

As an India-specialist asset manager, DSP Asset Managers, with its dedicated on-ground investment team manages ~USD 20 billion across equites, fixed income, and alternatives. The UCITS vehicle (which is Ireland/Dublin domiciled ICAV) is modeled on quality Indian companies with a bias to companies down the market cap chain. It invests in Indian companies with high standards of governance, vision, capital allocation and focusing on Business, Management, and Valuations as the pillars of stock selection.