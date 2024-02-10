DSP Asset Managers to Expand Distribution Opportunities in the Middle East and Asia

Mumbai, February 10, 2024: DSP Asset Managers one of India’s leading asset companies – announced that Secura International (“Secura”), the Abu Dhabi Global Market [ADGM] headquartered Global Wealth Solutions Provider, would offer DSP’s UCITS vehicle as part of Secura’s investment offering to its distribution partners – the licensed financial institutions across Middle East, Africa, and Asia.
As an India-specialist asset manager, DSP Asset Managers, with its dedicated on-ground investment team manages ~USD 20 billion across equites, fixed income, and alternatives. The UCITS vehicle (which is Ireland/Dublin domiciled ICAV) is modeled on quality Indian companies with a bias to companies down the market cap chain. It invests in Indian companies with high standards of governance, vision, capital allocation and focusing on Business, Management, and Valuations as the pillars of stock selection.
“India is at the cusp of a structural turnaround and continues to remain one of the fastest-growing large economies in the world. The country has proven to be resilient to global economic downturns, largely due to its robust domestic economy, which is expected to remain strong in the foreseeable future. We believe India should be viewed as a structural allocation (and not just tactical) in investors’ portfolios globally”. We look forward to bringing this exciting opportunity to investors in the Middle East and Asia through Secura International,” says Jay Kothari, SVP- Head of International Business, DSP Asset Managers.
“There is a gap in the market for tried and tested investment solutions for international clients. Secura’s arranged global wealth solutions and highly experienced team are ideally placed to help financial advisors fill that void. We are thrilled to offer DSP funds through our arranged investment solutions platform Global Advantage Plus [GAP] and look forward to enhancing the relationship in near future across Middle East, Africa & Asia,” says Sanjeev Chowdhury, Managing Director & Senior Executive Officer Secura International.