Dubai Real Estate Market Records A Surge in February 2025

Today’s markets analysis on behalf of Ray Verma, Luxury Broker at Eden Realty UAE



Dubai’s real estate market has demonstrated remarkable resilience with a spectacular surge in sales during February 2025 compared to the same period last year, reaching a total value of AED 51.1 billion. This highlights the market’s ability to grow and maintain its position as a premier global property investment destination.

February 2025 saw 16,099 property transactions, representing a substantial 35.5% increase in volume over February 2024, making it one of the best-performing months on record for Dubai’s property sector. Villa sales doubled while apartment sales grew by a solid 21.3%. Larger villas were particularly sought after as 44% searched for four-bedroom or more options.

The price distribution of property sales further illustrates the market’s diversity. While properties priced between AED 1-2 million represented the largest segment at 31% of total sales, the luxury segment remained strong, with properties between AED 3-5 million representing 15% of sales, and those above AED 5 million accounting for 9% of the total.

This surge comes despite some concerns regarding a market slowdown in 2025, demonstrating Dubai’s continued appeal to both local and international investors. The emirate’s strategic location, world-class infrastructure, attractive lifestyle offerings, and investor-friendly policies continue to drive demand across all property segments.

Dubai’s growing population, the influx of wealthy expatriates, and consistent infrastructure development are key drivers behind the market’s exceptional performance. The introduction of new visa programs and foreign ownership laws has further cemented Dubai’s reputation as a secure investment haven. As development continues across both established and emerging neighborhoods, the market activity will likely maintain its momentum throughout the second quarter of 2025.