New market analysis by fäm Properties highlights investment across luxury villas, apartments and emerging residential areas

Dubai, UAE, Nov 16: Dubai’s luxury real estate sector recorded AED77.93 billion in developer off-plan sales of homes priced above AED5 million in the first ten months of 2026, a new market report revealed today.

An analysis of Dubai Land Department data by fäm Properties shows that buyers paid an average of AED12.1 million for 6,441 villas, apartments and townhouses in the primary market between January and October.

Developers also sold 533 ready luxury homes amounting to AED7.37 billion over the same period, taking overall luxury sales to AED85.30 billion from 6,974 transactions.

Villas accounted for 57% of off-plan developer luxury sales value, with 3,384 transactions amounting to AED44.45 billion, compared with 2,513 apartment sales worth AED 29.67 billion.

Investment was spread across every level of the luxury market, with the AED5-10 million bracket recording the highest volume and value of sales, at 4,114 transactions worth AED27.54 billion.

Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties, said: “The luxury market continues to demonstrate its resilience, with investors showing sustained confidence in Dubai’s long-term future as one of the world’s leading real estate destinations.”

At the top of the luxury market, 13 apartments priced above AED100 million sold for a combined AED2.42 billion, at an average price of AED186.5 million.

In the AED50-100 million segment, 50 villas, 48 apartments and two townhouses accounted for AED6.41 billion in sales at an average of AED64.1 million per property. Meanwhile, 1,495 homes priced between AED10-20 million generated AED20.85 billion, while the AED20–50 million segment recorded 719 transactions worth AED20.71 billion.

The report shows strong investment in some of Dubai’s emerging residential areas, led by Al Yelayiss 5, which recorded 949 developer sales above AED5 million, the highest of any area in the city. Of these, 370 transactions were recorded in Salva, a luxury community within The Heights, Emaar Properties’ master-planned residential development.

Ready-property sales averaged AED13.8 million during the first ten months, with the highest-value transactions including a villa at La Mer worth AED350 million and another at Palm Jumeirah valued at AED260 million.

DUBAI DEVELOPER LUXURY OFF-PLAN SALES JANUARY-OCTOBER 2026

Total sales value Transactions Average price ALL LUXURY SECTORS Total AED 77.93B 6,441 AED 12.1M Apartments AED 29.67B 2,513 AED 11.8M Villas AED 44.45B 3,384 AED 13.1M Townhouses AED 3.81B 544 AED 7.0M

AED5-10M Total AED 27.54B 4,114 AED 6.7M Apartments AED 11.68B 1,776 AED 6.6M Villas AED 13.03B 1,836 AED 7.1M Townhouses AED 2.82B 502 AED 5.6M

AED10-20M Total AED 20.85B 1,495 AED 13.9M Apartments AED 6.41B 475 AED 13.5M Villas AED 14.17B 1,000 AED 14.2M Townhouses AED 265.9M 20 AED 13.3M

AED20-50M Total AED 20.71B 719 AED 28.8M Apartments AED 6.06B 201 AED 30.2M Villas AED 14.07B 498 AED 28.3M Townhouses AED 578.7M 20 AED 28.9M

AED50-100M Total AED 6.41B 100 AED 64.1M Apartments AED 3.09B 48 AED 64.4M Villas AED 3.18B 50 AED 63.6M Townhouses AED 139.8M 2 AED 69.9M

AED100M+ Total AED 2.42B 13 AED 186.5M Apartments AED 2.42B 13 AED 186.5M

TOP SIX AREAS FOR DEVELOPER SALES ABOVE AED5M

Area Transactions Al Yelayiss 5 949 Me’Aisem Second 566 Dubai Islands 472 Al Yufrah 1 374 Saih Shuaib 1 355 Palm Jebel Ali 288

TOP SIX PROJECTS FOR DEVELOPER SALES ABOVE AED5M