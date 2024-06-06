Dusit International signs to manage dual-branded luxury resort and residences in Phuket – Dusit Collection and Dusit Residences Layan Verde

Slated to open in 2027 on the island’s west coast, the new luxury Layan Verde development aims to become an iconic destination that caters not only to guests and residents but also to the broader island community.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – 6 June 2024 – Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has signed a partnership agreement with VillaCarte Group, a Phuket-based real estate development company with a diverse portfolio of villas, apartments, hotels, bars, and restaurants, to manage a dual-branded luxury hotel and apartment complex at the heart of VillaCarte’s highly anticipated Layan Verde Project on the west coast of Phuket.

Dusit Collection and Dusit Residences Layan Verde are slated to open on Phuket’s west coast in 2027

Located just 800 metres from Bang Tao Beach, where Dusit has operated the renowned Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket resort for over 30 years, Layan Verde spans over 108,000 square metres and comprises 15 mid-rise buildings carefully designed by architect Mohammed Adi, Chief Design Officer of Dewan Architects + Engineers, to seamlessly integrate with its natural surroundings.

Set over five buildings comprising 398 rooms, the Dusit Collection – Layan Verde hotel is the first property to be signed under Dusit’s new luxury Dusit Collection brand. This brand applies to luxury hotels in iconic destinations with unique stories to tell, distinguished by their unique architecture, tasteful design, and distinctive guest experience.

Dusit will also manage another five buildings comprising 388 rooms under Dusit Residences – Layan Verde. The Dusit Residences brand leverages Dusit’s rich experience in operating luxury hotels and resorts in key destinations around the globe to bring the same five-star levels of service to residents of luxury condominiums and apartments.

Alongside Dusit’s unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality, guests and residents of Dusit Collection and Dusit Residences Layan Verde will enjoy a range of premium lifestyle facilities, including an all-day dining restaurant, a fitness centre, a swimming pool, a kids club, a rooftop bar, and expansive banqueting space.

Beautifully landscaped and created to elevate luxury residential offerings in the region, the project will also encompass a shopping centre and an ocean club. All components, including the hotel and residences, are slated to open in 2027.

Reflecting VillaCarte Group’s vision for sustainable real estate development, as well as Dusit’s commitment to having a positive impact wherever the company sets foot, the entire project follows the concept of Biophilic Architecture with a focus on energy efficiency, sustainability, inspiration from nature, and environmental conservation.

In keeping with this philosophy, the hotel and apartment interiors will be finished with eco-friendly, moisture-resistant materials complemented by premium, high-quality furniture. Advanced EDGE-certified technology will be implemented to decrease water and electricity consumption by up to 45%.

“Our partnership with VillaCarte Group represents a unique opportunity to redefine luxury residential living in Phuket,” said Mr Siradej Donavanik, Vice President – Global Development, Dusit International. “By combining Layan Verde’s stunning location and commitment to sustainable design with Dusit’s over 75 years of experience in Thai-inspired gracious hospitality, we will create a truly world-class offering that caters to the discerning needs of locals, residents, guests, and investors alike. This project perfectly complements our existing Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket resort and further strengthens our commitment to providing exceptional hospitality experiences in Phuket.”

Mr Maxim Spiridonov, VillaCarte Group Co-CEO, said, “Dusit International is renowned for its gracious hospitality and expanding network of properties worldwide. Collaborating with the company is the first step in our strategy of partnering with reputable global brands, and we are confident Dusit’s expertise will help elevate Layan Verde to the level of a landmark project and an iconic symbol of Phuket.”

VillaCarte Group Co-CEO, Mr Vadym Bukhkalov, added, “Alongside Dusit’s renowned five-star standards of service and growing global portfolio of Dusit Hotels and Resorts, we were also impressed by the size and scale of the upcoming Dusit Central Park project in Bangkok. Its design, seamlessly integrating a luxury hotel and residences with sustainable features like a public roof park, aligns perfectly with our own commitment to creating a harmonious blend of nature and contemporary luxury at Layan Verde. This shared passion for sustainability is the cornerstone of our exciting and promising partnership with Dusit. We’re confident it will be a long-term collaboration filled with meaningful success.”

Dusit’s portfolio now includes 301 properties operating across 18 countries, including 57 properties operating under Dusit Hotels and Resorts and 244 luxury villas under Elite Havens, the leading provider of luxury villa rentals in Asia, which Dusit acquired in September 2018. More than 60 Dusit Hotels and Resorts are in the pipeline.