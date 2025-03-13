Eaton named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the 14th time by the Ethisphere Institute

PUNE, India – Intelligent power management company Eaton has again received the 2025 World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the annual assessment requires companies to provide 240+ proof points on practices supporting ethics and compliance, governance, culture, environmental and social impact and initiatives supporting a strong value chain. The data undergoes further qualitative analysis by Ethisphere’s panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each applicant. In 2025, 136 honorees were recognized across 19 countries and 44 industries. Eaton was among 12 honorees in the industrial manufacturing industry.

“We are honored to be recognized once again as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies®. This is not something we take for granted; it is something we strive to earn each year,” said Joe Rodgers, senior vice president, Global Ethics and Compliance at Eaton. “We believe in the power of integrity, and I am grateful to Eaton’s employees worldwide who embody our core values every day.”

Over the years, Rodgers has shared his perspective on building an ethical culture with Ethisphere Magazine, specifically how Storytelling is Your Ethics Superpower and How Leaders at Eaton Owns Ethics.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of nearly $25 billion in 2024, the company serves customers in more than 160 countries