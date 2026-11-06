EKA Mobility opened its 2nd showroom in the city, aims to open 20 more outlets across TG in next 18 months

Hyderabad, Nov 06: The SKED Rides Pvt Ltd, the Authorised dealer for Telangana for Eka Mobility Electric Commercial Vehicles opened its second outlet in the toy at Kachiguda, Beside Patels Delights, Nimboliadda on Friday morning.

The showroom was formally inaugurated by Venkat Kulluri, MLA, Amberpet in the presence of Mr. Prithvi Reddy, MD and Manoj Kothari & Rajender Kothari both the Executive Directors of Sked Ride Pvt Ltd

The MLA Venkat Kulluri said electric mobility is the need of the hour.

The newly opened showroom is an exclusive outlet for Electric Autos featuring the latest entrant the EKA AVI 3S electric autorickshaw, launched in Hyderabad recently.

With its car-like styling, spacious interiors and a distinctive AC-DC charging capability, the vehicle seeks to address one of the practical concerns facing commercial drivers: how to spend less time charging and more time earning.

Speaking on the occasion Prithvi Reddy said it was their second showroom and the first the was at Kukatpally and their have already chalked out expansion plans and will open 5 showrooms in the city, 15 in rest of the state, on the whole 20 across Telangana in next 18 months. According to him, the EKA is a Pune-based electric vehicle manufacturer that offers sustainable, technology-driven mobility solutions, including electric buses, trucks and small commercial vehicles for passenger transport, cargo transport including last-mile delivery. EKA Mobility aims to accelerate India’s transition towards cleaner, greener and more sustainable transportation through innovative electric mobility solutions.

Adds Manoj Kothari that EKA has the largest range of Electric Commercial Vehicles. EKA Mobility has already bagged an order for 915 electrical buses from Telangana Government

EKA Mobility has set a target of selling 2,500 electric autorickshaws in Telangana during its first year of operations.