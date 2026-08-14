Epsilon Carbon Expands Specialty Carbon Capacity to 600,000 TPA, Strengthening India’s Position in the Global Specialty Carbon Value Chain

Mumbai, Aug 14: Epsilon Carbon, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of specialty carbon products and carbon black, today announced the commissioning of its 300,000 tons per annum (TPA) Specialty Carbon facility at Vijayanagar, Karnataka. The expansion increases the company’s total Specialty Carbon capacity to 600,000 TPA, making it one of India’s largest producers and strengthening the country’s position in the global specialty carbon value chain.

Built on Industry 4.0 principles, the new facility combines advanced process controls, digital automation and intelligent manufacturing systems to deliver consistent product quality, operational efficiency and reliable supply for customers worldwide.

The facility will manufacture Coal Tar Pitch (binder pitch & impregnated pitch), Crude & Refined Naphthalene, Anthracene Oil, Wash Oil, Creosote Oil and other value-added carbon derivatives. These products serve critical industries including aluminium, graphite, steel, tyres, paints & dyes, pharmaceuticals, construction chemicals and advanced material manufacturing.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gaurav Mathur, Chief Executive Officer, Epsilon Carbon, said, “This expansion reflects India’s growing capability to become a global supplier of specialty carbon materials. With 600,000 TPA of Specialty Carbon capacity, we are strengthening supply chain resilience for both domestic industries and international customers, particularly the global aluminium sector. As the world looks to diversify supply chains, Epsilon Carbon is proud to contribute to India’s emergence as a reliable, sustainable and globally competitive manufacturing hub.”

The commissioning is an additional milestone in Epsilon Carbon‘s long-term growth strategy. With its upcoming Integrated Carbon Complex at Jharsuguda, Odisha, the company aims to increase its Specialty Carbon capacity to 1 million TPA by 2029, becoming one of the world’s largest integrated specialty carbon manufacturing companies.

Epsilon Carbon‘s Vijayanagar carbon complex is designed for efficient and responsible manufacturing, operating on a Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) system that reuses 100% of treated wastewater within the plant. The entire complex is powered by a 17 MW captive power plant fueled by recovered waste gases, meeting 100% of its energy requirements while significantly lowering its carbon footprint.

The company’s commitment to responsible manufacturing is reinforced through its Responsible Care® certification, EcoVadis Silver Rating and SA8000 certification, reflecting globally recognised standards for health, safety, environmental stewardship, ethical business practices and social accountability.