Equitas Small Finance Bank highlights job fair initiative in its latest film ‘New Beginning’

India, November 14th, 2025: Equitas Small Finance Bank, which goes beyond banking and serves its purpose of giving back to society, has launched a new film, “NEW BEGINNINGS” under its Beyond Banking Initiative.

The film beautifully captures real emotions and the essence of change from anticipation and nervous beginnings to the joy of employment. It highlights stories of perseverance, second chances, and empowerment, reflecting how Equitas’s community-first approach continues to create sustainable socio-economic impact beyond core banking services.

Through EDIT, Equitas SFB conducts job fairs in various regions, striving to connect unemployed youth from underprivileged backgrounds with opportunities offered by recruiters and employers across a range of sectors. To enhance the effectiveness of this initiative, Equitas has partnered with over 50 reputed recruiters, ensuring maximum integrity in the hiring process. This initiative has empowered people and created jobs, increased employment and enabling livelihoods over the years.

Commenting on the launch, Vignesh Murali, Chief Marketing Officer & Head BOW – Equitas SFB, said, “At Equitas Small Finance Bank, we believe our responsibility extends far beyond banking and making a tangible difference in people’s lives. ‘New Beginnings’ is a reflection of what we truly believe in that real empowerment happens when opportunity meets intent. We continue to invest in people, nurture potential, and through the job fair initiative, provide opportunities for individuals to achieve better livelihoods and a chance at a better future.”

The New Beginning film serves as a testament to Equitas’ belief that true banking is not just about transactions, but about transformation. Through such initiatives, Equitas has positively impacted the lives of over 3 lakh individuals, offering them renewed hope and purpose.

As part of its Beyond Banking philosophy, Equitas SFB contributes up to 5% of its annual net profits toward social initiatives that focus on education, employment, skill training, rehabilitation, and healthcare.