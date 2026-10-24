Every Tehsil can become a Power Producer: Vineet Mittal, Chairman, Avaada Group

Actor and Gorakhpur MP Shri Ravi Kishan visits Avaada pavilion at REI Expo 2026 to explore rooftop solar solutions, highlighting their potential to lower electricity bills and strengthen energy self-reliance

New Delhi, October 24, 2026: India can strengthen its energy security and reduce dependence on imported oil and gas by enabling every tehsil to become a power producer, said Shri Vineet Mittal, Chairman, Avaada Group, at the Renewable Energy India Expo (REI Expo) 2026.

Highlighting India’s abundant solar and wind resources, Mittal said that combining renewable energy with storage could help deliver reliable, round-the-clock clean power. He emphasised the need to move from a “petro-state” to an “electro-state”, building a more decentralised and self-reliant energy system that is less vulnerable to global fuel supply disruptions.

“If every tehsil becomes a power producer, we can address power shortages, ease pressure on the grid and move closer to genuine energy self-reliance,” Mittal said at the Avaada pavilion.

Recalling a meeting with then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in 2008, Mittal highlighted how early policy support helped accelerate India’s solar journey. He recalled that conventional thermal power was then priced at around ₹3 per unit, while the solar tariff offered in Gujarat was approximately ₹15 per unit. The early policy push, he said, helped create the conditions for technological progress, investment and scale, which have since made solar power one of the most cost-competitive sources of electricity.

India has since made significant progress in expanding its non-fossil fuel-based power capacity, crossing the 300 GW mark. Mittal said the next phase of the transition would require continued investment in renewable generation, storage, transmission and domestic manufacturing to ensure that clean power is not only generated but also reliably delivered when needed.

High-efficiency technology and domestic manufacturing

Mittal also highlighted the role of high-efficiency solar technology in expanding adoption, particularly in rooftop installations where available space can be a constraint. Avaada Electro’s 720 Wp solar modules are designed to deliver higher power output from a given installation area, helping households and businesses make better use of available rooftop space.

He also highlighted Avaada’s investments in domestic solar manufacturing. Avaada Electro has 8.5 GW of solar module manufacturing capacity and 3 GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity across its facilities in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. The company plans to expand its manufacturing capabilities to 13.6 GW of solar modules and 12 GW of solar cells, alongside a planned 3 GW ingot-wafer facility. These investments are aimed at strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities and supporting India’s broader clean-energy ambitions.

Ravi Kishan explores rooftop solar for Gorakhpur office

Actor and Gorakhpur Member of Parliament Shri Ravi Kishan visited the Avaada pavilion at REI Expo 2026 to explore rooftop solar solutions for his office in Gorakhpur. Having already installed solar at his residence, he said he was considering extending adoption to his office, citing the potential to reduce electricity expenses.

“When I met Vineet Ji, I was impressed by his vision for India and his commitment to reaching villages where development is difficult. Wherever the word ‘impossible’ comes up, Avaada stands up and says, ‘Yes, we make it possible.’ I visited the Avaada pavilion at REI Expo 2026 to explore solar solutions for my office in Gorakhpur. These solutions offer an opportunity to reduce electricity costs, and I am considering making this investment,” said Shri Ravi Kishan, actor and Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, representing Gorakhpur.

He added that he would encourage people in his constituency to consider rooftop solar and high-efficiency solar panels to reduce their electricity bills and contribute to India’s energy self-reliance.

“This is the future. It will save you money, save the country and reduce our dependence on imports,” Ravi Kishan said, underscoring the economic and national benefits of solar adoption.

He also highlighted the potential for wider solar deployment in Gorakhpur, including a proposed 20 MW floating solar project at Chilua Tal and efforts to encourage solar installations on railway station rooftops. He has raised the issue of expanding solar adoption through representations to the Railway Ministry and discussions in Parliament.

Both Shri Ravi Kishan and Shri Vineet Mittal emphasised the importance of making clean energy more accessible to households, businesses and communities. As India expands its renewable energy capacity, decentralised generation, rooftop solar, storage and domestic manufacturing will be important to building an energy system that is cleaner, more affordable and less exposed to external supply disruptions.