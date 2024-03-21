Ex-Caterpillar senior executive Brian Abbott joins abcg as Associate Advisor

Prominent automotive consultancy abcg has appointed Brian Abbott, a seasoned industry leader with a 33-year career at Caterpillar, as Associate Advisor.

21st Mar 2024: During his three-decade tenure, Brian Abbott, who now joins abcg as Associate Advisor, held senior positions at construction giant Caterpillar. These included Vice

President of Product, overseeing its global, multi-billion dollar 10-to-100-ton track and wheel hydraulic excavator product line. Having lived and worked in the USA, Switzerland, Germany and Singapore, Abbott’s global perspective, cultivated through extensive business dealings across continents, positions him as an invaluable asset to abcg’s clientele.

“I believe I can bring a wealth of experience to abcg clients,” says Abbott, a dual US and Swiss citizen. “From product management to distribution strategies, I’ve tackled diverse challenges throughout my career.”

Navigating today’s dynamic automotive marketplace

At abcg, Abbott aims to leverage his expertise to guide clients in navigating complex product decisions, particularly amid the evolving landscape of electrification. His proficiency in financial management and distribution dynamics ensures tailored solutions that drive growth and efficiency for ABCG’s partners.

Alan Berger, managing partner at abcg , expressed his enthusiasm about Abbott’s appointment. “Brian’s extensive background at Caterpillar, coupled with his global insights, align perfectly with abcg’s commitment to delivering unparalleled consultancy services,” he said.

Abbott’s appointment underscores abcg’s commitment to bolstering its advisory team with top-tier talent. In his new advisory role, he promises to fortify abcg’s position as a trusted advisor in the automotive industry.