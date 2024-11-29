Experience Pushpa 2 with Goldmedal’s Exclusive Themed Packaging

Bengaluru, 29th November 2024: Following the release of the Pushpa 2 trailer, Goldmedal Electricals, one of India’s leading Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) companies, proudly announces the launch of exclusive Pushpa-branded packaging for its range of electrical products.

The unique Pushpa-branded packaging is a standout feature of Goldmedal’s partnership with the Pushpa franchise. Inspired by the dynamic aesthetics and bold imagery of Pushpa 2, the packaging reflects the film’s spirit and energy, and is designed to captivate consumers and elevate the brand’s market presence.

Features of the Pushpa-Branded Packaging:

● Dynamic Design: The packaging showcases vibrant colours and striking graphics that mirror the intensity and emotion of Pushpa 2, making it instantly recognizable and appealing to consumers

● Film-Inspired Imagery: Incorporating elements from the film, such as iconic scenes and characters, the packaging brings a piece of the Pushpa 2 experience into the consumers’ hands

● Enhanced Visual Appeal: The bold and engaging designs aim to stand out on retail shelves, attracting attention and drawing consumers towards Goldmedal’s electrical products

● Thematic Consistency: The product packaging is crafted to maintain a cohesive look and feel that aligns with the overall theme of Pushpa 2, ensuring brand consistency across all items

“We are extremely excited to celebrate our association with one of the most anticipated films of the year, Pushpa 2,” said Mr. Kishan Jain, Director, Goldmedal Electricals. “This partnership not only showcases our commitment to aligning with compelling stories but also highlights our innovative approach to engaging with our audience. Our Pushpa 2-branded packaging for our products is a testament to this, providing a unique and immersive experience for our customers.”

The Pushpa 2 branded products will include:

● Modular Products: Featuring sleek designs and superior functionality, these products will now come in exclusive Pushpa 2-themed packaging that blends aesthetics with practicality

● Fans: High-performance fans that deliver both style and comfort, wrapped in packaging that echoes the thrilling and adventurous spirit of Pushpa 2

● LEDs: Energy-efficient and long-lasting LED lights that brighten up homes, now available in packaging that reflects the vibrant essence of the film

Through this collaboration, Goldmedal aims to enhance its brand visibility and connect with a wider audience, reinforcing its position as a leader in the electrical goods industry. The Pushpa 2-branded packaging will be available for a limited time, providing consumers with a unique and engaging way to experience Goldmedal’s high-quality products.