EYON Eye and Laser Institute Brings Advanced, Patient-First Eye Care to Kharadi and Pune’s Growing IT Corridor

Institute combines advanced laser vision correction and comprehensive eye care

EYON Eye and Laser Institute, Kharadi, is strengthening its role as a complete eye care destination for East Pune, offering advanced diagnosis, laser vision correction and treatment for a wide range of eye conditions under one roof. With Kharadi and its neighbouring areas home to a large and fast-growing population of working professionals, the institute is also extending its care beyond the hospital through a dedicated corporate eye wellness programme for IT and technology companies.

Complete eye care under one roof

EYON Eye and Laser Institute was set up with a simple aim: to give patients world-class eye care close to home, with clear guidance and personal attention at every step. The institute offers a full range of services, including:

-Comprehensive eye examinations for adults and children, including vision and spectacle power checks.

Advanced Contoura Laser vision correction for the first time in and around Kharadi for people who want to reduce or eliminate their dependence on glasses and contact lenses

-Cataract care, from diagnosis to surgery and follow-up.

Diagnosis and management of conditions such as glaucoma, dry eye disease, diabetic eye disease and other retinal problems.

Paediatric eye care, including screening for refractive errors and lazy eye.

“Every patient who walks into EYON should leave understanding their eyes better than when they came in,” said Dr Swapnil Bhalekar Director and founder EYON Eye and Laser Institute. We combine modern diagnostic and laser technology with time spent explaining options honestly, so that patients and their families can make confident decisions about their vision.

Responding to the screen-time challenge

Kharadi sits at the heart of one of Pune’s busiest IT hubs, and EYON’s doctors regularly see the effects of long hours in front of screens: tired and burning eyes, blurred vision, headaches, dryness, and neck and shoulder strain. Together these symptoms are known as Digital Eye Strain or Computer Vision Syndrome. Many professionals ignore them for years, and in doing so they can miss uncorrected refractive errors or early eye disease that needs timely attention.

To address this, EYON has launched “Clearer Vision for Your Digital Workplace”, a corporate eye wellness programme that takes eye care directly to offices. It includes on-site vision screening camps, digital eye wellness sessions and health talks on screen habits, the 20-20-20 rule and workstation ergonomics, and awareness brochures for employees.

“Companies invest in fitness, nutrition and mental health, but eye health is often left out, even though screens are central to how people work today,” Dr Bhalekar added. “By meeting employees at their workplace, we can catch problems early and help them build simple habits that protect their vision for the long term.”

Looking ahead

EYON plans to partner with more companies, residential communities and schools across Pune to raise awareness about preventable vision problems and the importance of regular eye check-ups. Organisations interested in hosting an eye screening camp can contact the institute to schedule one at a convenient date and time.

About EYON Eye and Laser Institute

EYON Eye and Laser Institute, located in Kharadi, Pune, provides comprehensive eye care, from routine eye examinations and spectacle prescriptions to laser vision correction, cataract surgery and specialist treatment of eye diseases. The institute is committed to making high-quality, ethical eye care accessible to individuals, families and working professionals.

EYON Eye and Laser Institute, Kharadi

Email: info@eyoneye.com

Website: www.eyoneye.com

Address: Riverdale Pune, Maharashtra