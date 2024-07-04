FADA Brings Lawyered’s LOTS (Lawyer On-The-Spot) Solution to Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, 4th July’24: The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations is pleased to introduce a unique initiative, LOTS—Lawyer On-The-Spot, in Madhya Pradesh, created by Lawyered. This ingenious service is a 24×7 on-road legal solution for motorists across India that makes access to legal support easy in case of an accident, vehicle theft, or any other on-road legal issues.

The FADA has invited regional directors of FADA, MP for an event in Bhopal on Saturday, July 06, 2024, from 3:00 PM-4:30 PM at Om Auto Honda, Bhopal, regarding the introduction of LOTS in the State of Madhya Pradesh. The event will take place in the presence of Ashish Pande, Chairperson FADA MP and other regional directors. The launch event will unravel the offerings of the company and share a platform for meet, network, and discussion with the Automobile fraternity.

“Empowering a safe and hassle-free journey for every vehicle owner in India, Lawyered envisions a future where on-road legal assistance is just a call away. With LOTS, we strive to revolutionise on-road legal support, providing a reliable and constant source of solutions, available 24×7, across the nation. Our mission is to create a secure and seamless driving experience, where legal issues are resolved swiftly and efficiently, fostering a culture of safety, trust, and peace of mind for all road users.”, added Himanshu Gupta – Founder of Lawyered”.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), founded in 1964, is the apex national body representing India’s automobile retail industry. FADA comprises over 15,000 automobile dealerships with more than 30,000 outlets, including regional, state, and city associations, employing approximately five million people at dealerships and service centres. FADA actively engages with industries and authorities at both central and state levels, providing inputs on auto policy, taxation, vehicle registration, road safety, and environmental sustainability to promote the growth of the automobile retail trade in India.