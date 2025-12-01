Fairgen Launches Fairgen Check, a Last-Line Quality Firewall for Research Data

Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec 01 — Fairgen, the research-technology company known for its AI-augmented synthetic data solutions used by organizations including Ifop, Big Village, Cint, YouGov, L’Oréal, and T-Mobile, announced the release of Fairgen Check, a new assurance layer that helps insights teams protect data integrity as fraud and low-quality responses accelerate across the industry.

Built for insights providers, Fairgen Check acts as a final gatekeeper after data collection. It reviews any dataset through a system that combines statistical anomaly detection with advanced language models. The result is a transparent, scalable approach to quality control that reduces reliance on manual checks and subjective reviewer judgment.

“Research teams are facing an unprecedented surge in low-quality participation,” said Fernando Zatz, Chief Product Officer at Fairgen. “While the industry has made progress with pre-checks and in-field checks, post-collection review still relies heavily on inconsistent manual work. Fairgen Check provides an independent, standardized layer of scrutiny, so insights teams can trust that only reliable, coherent responses make it into their analysis.”

Fairgen Check evaluates data quality across three integrated layers. The first layer applies statistical and behavioral models to detect quantitative anomalies, such as erratic response patterns, speeders, and straightliners. The second assesses the integrity of open-ended responses, identifying irrelevance, duplication, gibberish, and AI-generated text. The third introduces an agentic, GPT-like quality inspector, an interactive AI that understands the questionnaire, highlights inconsistencies, and surfaces contradictions often missed in manual review.

Early adopters have reported operational improvements. “Fairgen Check has enabled us to build faster, more proactive processes to verify data quality in real time, regardless of the source, and to take corrective action earlier to ensure reliable insights,” said Thomas Duhard, Head of Data Projects at Ifop.

With this release, Fairgen deepens its role as a trusted AI partner to the industry. “The launch of Check is another step toward fulfilling our mission: empowering researchers to democratize research by augmenting human expertise with trusted AI,” said Samuel Cohen, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of Fairgen. “It also marks our evolution from a breakthrough technology provider to a full platform, one that will see many more releases ahead.”

Fairgen Check is available to research teams seeking to strengthen data reliability and operational efficiency.