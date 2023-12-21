Fawry cooperates with POS Mission to enhance electronic restaurant management solutions

Cairo, Wednesday 21 December, 2023 – “Fawry”, the leading company in the field of banking technology and electronic payments, announced its cooperation with “POS Mission”, a company that is a pioneer in developing business management software and enterprise resource planning solutions in the food and beverage industry. To launch a 360-solution for electronic restaurant management based on Fawry’s point-of-sale (POS) machines to provide support and assistance to entrepreneurs, and help them succeed and assist cafes and restaurant owners in handling their work effectively.

According to this agreement, “Fawry” and “POS Mission” will intensify their efforts to integrate their respective integrated solutions to enhance the systems of restaurants and cafes to meet their needs in this sector and contribute to simplifying business operations, enhancing their efficiency, and improving their customers’ experience in a better way. Besides, this agreement will contribute to greater prevention of credit card fraud based on a high level of security.

As the first choice in the electronic payments market, “Fawry” seeks to improve the citizens’ quality of life and services and facilitate all financial transactions within the framework of its commitment to the Egyptian market by contributing to spreading the culture of digital transformation and digitization and providing multiple electronic services to all the various sectors of the country.