Federal Bank and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Announce Strategic Bancassurance Partnership

Hyderabad, 09th July 2024: Federal Bank, a prominent private sector bank in India and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, one of India’s leading private life insurers, has announced a strategic partnership. This strategic partnership will enable Federal Bank’s customers to pursue their long-term life goals by accessing a wide range of value-packed, tailor-made life insurance plans from Bajaj Allianz Life. With this alliance, Federal Bank’s customers can seamlessly access Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance’s products, across the Bank’s extensive network in India.

This strategic partnership aims to leverage the combined strengths of Bajaj Allianz Life and Federal Bank. It aligns with both the companies’ strategic goals and growth plans and will drive insurance penetration and market expansion. It will leverage the shared “Customer First” philosophy, rich legacy, tech expertise, and ability to provide the right products and services to the customers including NRI customers.