November 2026: Finvolve, a multi-stage venture capital fund, along with India Accelerator has announced an undisclosed investment in Soket AI Labs, a Bengaluru-based frontier research lab, as part of Soket AI’s seed funding round which is co-led by Bajaj Finance (part of Bajaj Finserv), Pennant Technologies and IndiaAI Mission. Soket AI is building frontier AI models and systems focused on developing indigenous large language models for math, code and reasoning. The investment will support the company’s research and development initiatives, strengthen its technology capabilities and accelerate the development of sovereign AI solutions for enterprise and mission-critical sectors.

Soket AI is focused on developing efficient, ethical and scalable AI systems, with its flagship initiative – Project EKA, aimed at advancing foundation models across math, code, reasoning and multilingual intelligence for Indian, Global South and programming languages. Soket recently launched EKA-1, its 26-billion-parameter foundation model. The company is also developing an integrated AI technology stack comprising foundation models, agentic systems and inference infrastructure, enabling organisations to deploy AI solutions within their own environments. Its applications are geared towards sectors such as banking, financial services, IT, cybersecurity and defence, where data security, reliability and transparency are critical.

Finvolve’s investment in Soket AI reflects its growing interest in the frontier and strategic tech sector, which it views as a significant opportunity for long-term value creation. As AI adoption accelerates across industries, the fund sees considerable potential in companies developing foundational technologies, indigenous AI capabilities and scalable enterprise solutions. With India’s growing emphasis on building its own AI ecosystem, investments in research-led businesses such as Soket AI align with Finvolve’s interest in backing innovative technology ventures that can address emerging industry requirements and contribute to India’s position in the global technology landscape.

Commenting on the investment, Ashish Bhatia, Founder & CEO of India Accelerator and Co-Founder of Finvolve, said, “AI is quickly becoming core national infrastructure, as fundamental as energy or telecom. The countries that build their own foundation models will decide how their people, businesses and governments use the technology. For a country like India, with many languages, a vast enterprise base and over a billion people coming online, depending entirely on models built elsewhere isn’t sustainable. Sovereign models are about more than national pride. They decide who controls the data, who sets the priorities and whether AI truly understands the people it serves. At Finvolve, we back deep-tech founders who are building lasting capability for India, not just applications on top of someone else’s stack. In Soket, we see a team doing exactly that. It is building from the ground up, with real depth in Indic language and reasoning, and with the backing of the IndiaAI Mission. With Project EKA, Soket could become a cornerstone of India’s sovereign AI stack and a blueprint for the wider Global South.”

Abhishek Upperwal, Founder, Soket AI, said, “Our vision at Soket AI is to build frontier AI systems that are efficient, ethical and accessible, while addressing the unique linguistic and technological needs of India and the Global South. Through Project EKA, we are advancing research across math, code, reasoning and multilingual intelligence, while building an integrated technology stack that extends from foundational models to inference and agentic systems. Finvolve’s support will strengthen our ability to advance this vision, accelerate our research and build AI capabilities that can serve enterprises and mission-critical applications. We believe the future of AI must be built on trust, transparency and technological self-reliance.”

Soket AI’s key differentiator lies in its focus on developing an end-to-end sovereign AI stack, combining foundation model research, multilingual intelligence, inference infrastructure and agentic systems. By enabling organisations to deploy AI solutions within their own infrastructure, the company aims to address growing requirements around data sovereignty, operational reliability and transparency, particularly across critical sectors.

About Soket AI

Soket AI Labs is a Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence research lab focused on building frontier AI models and systems that are trusted, auditable, safe, ethical and efficient. Its flagship research initiative, Project EKA, focuses on advancing mathematical reasoning, coding and multilingual AI for Indian and Global South languages.

Soket AI has also recently launched Loop, an open-source agentic harness designed to execute long-running tasks.

Through its research and technology development, Soket AI aims to advance sovereign AI capabilities and make frontier intelligence more accessible for enterprises and critical applications.

About Finvolve

Finvolve is a multi-thesis venture capital fund supporting startups across their growth journey, from pre-seed through pre-IPO, with a centre of gravity in growth and late-stage capital. The fund partners with founders to provide growth capital, strategic guidance, and long-term support, helping companies scale sustainably and build enduring businesses.

About India Accelerator

India Accelerator (IA) is India’s leading accelerator – a full-stack platform that sources, scales, and backs high-potential startups from the earliest stages. IA operates across three reinforcing layers: a network of physical hubs that surface founders at the source, an accelerator powered by proprietary tech and a global mentor network, and capital deployed through Finvolve, its multi-stage VC arm. With 300+ startups accelerated, 45 hubs across 27 cities, and ₹600 Cr committed through Finvolve, IA has emerged as a national engine for startup discovery and long-term value creation.