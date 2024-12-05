Flite Unveils Its Bellies Collection for Winter 2024

New Delhi, December 5th, 2024: As the weather turns colder, having warm and comfortable footwear becomes essential—from cozy evenings, and casual outings with friends to long hours at the workplace. For women, bellies stand out as the ultimate winter go-to, offering a smart and versatile option that combines snug fit, effortless charm, and timeless style. Known for delivering quality footwear that blends durability with fashion, Flite has unveiled its latest range of bellies, specially designed to meet the needs of women during the winter season.

With a focus on both style and practicality, these bellies are crafted to meet the modern consumer’s need for comfort during the chilly months while elevating their fashion quotient. The collection features sleek designs with bold color combinations and linen-like textures, making it versatile enough to pair with a variety of winter outfits.

The Flite Collection introduces a vibrant mix of designs and colors to elevate your footwear style this winter. Timeless shades like Navy Blue, Black, Dark Pink, and Tan bring sophistication and versatility to complement any outfit. For bold and statement-making looks, hues such as Pista, Teal Blue, Dark Pink, and Dark Grey stand out. Adding a fresh twist, dual-shaded finishes like Dark Grey-Peach, Sea Blue-Light Grey, and Softmoss Aqua Green deliver a striking yet elegant appeal. Pattern enthusiasts will love the energetic styles in shades like Light Grey, Teal Blue, and Black, while chic linen-like textures in Pink, Sea Blue, Black, and Blue add a touch of understated elegance. This collection beautifully blends comfort and style, making it a perfect pick for the season.

The bellies offer a snug fit, ensuring warmth and coziness, while their lightweight yet durable construction makes them suitable for everyday wear.

Speaking about the latest collection, Mr. Gaurav Kumaar Dua, Whole Time Director, Relaxo Footwears Ltd., said: “We are delighted to introduce Flite’s new bellies range for winter, which has been thoughtfully designed to keep our customers comfortable while ensuring they look their best. At Flite, we prioritize integrating style with functionality, and this new offering is a testament to our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our consumers. With this launch, we hope to add a touch of sophistication and comfort to their winter wardrobe.”

The newly launched Flite bellies are available at Relaxo retail outlets across the country.