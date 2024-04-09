Fogmaker International Expands Global Reach through Subsidiary in Brazil

9th April 2024: Fogmaker International AB, one of the leading global suppliers of fire suppression systems for machines and vehicles, is excited to announce the launch of Fogmaker Brazil LTDA.
This will be Fogmaker’s first subsidiary in South America and marks a significant milestone in strengthening the company’s presence on this continent. The focus will be to meet the evolving needs of customers in the region, delivering advanced, environmentally friendly, and comprehensive fire suppression solutions. Fogmaker works in eight different segments and the Brazilian branch will initially focus on Busses, Forestry, Agriculture, Material Handling, and Mining.
Sustainability is important to Fogmaker International AB and the company’s new suppressant Eco 1 is 100% PFAS Free and GreenScreenTM certified at the silver level. The system can be customized to meet the different needs of various sectors, a flexibility that makes it perfect for the diverse market of Brazil.
Fogmaker Brazil LTDA combines Swedish quality with knowledge of the area and will drive further growth on the South American continent. The company is already looking for more distributors to be able to keep a high service level to the vast country and continent.
“We are thrilled about this new subsidiary and its expanded opportunities to Fogmaker International. It will allow us to strengthen our presence further and better serve our valued customers in the region. It is a significant step towards achieving our vision of creating safer environments globally,” said Lars Alrutz, CEO of Fogmaker International.
“The investment in Brazil comes after we acquired Siveb Oy in Finland a few months ago. We are pleased to see Fogmaker International’s strategic expansion and strong market positioning exemplified by the launch of Fogmaker Brazil LTDA, along with the exciting opportunities it brings in a new market. We look forward to the continued success and growth of Fogmaker International,” says Lars Fredin, Group CEO of Dacke Industri and Chairman of Fogmaker International.