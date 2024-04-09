Fogmaker International Expands Global Reach through Subsidiary in Brazil

9th April 2024: Fogmaker International AB, one of the leading global suppliers of fire suppression systems for machines and vehicles, is excited to announce the launch of Fogmaker Brazil LTDA.

This will be Fogmaker’s first subsidiary in South America and marks a significant milestone in strengthening the company’s presence on this continent. The focus will be to meet the evolving needs of customers in the region, delivering advanced, environmentally friendly, and comprehensive fire suppression solutions. Fogmaker works in eight different segments and the Brazilian branch will initially focus on Busses, Forestry, Agriculture, Material Handling, and Mining.

Sustainability is important to Fogmaker International AB and the company’s new suppressant Eco 1 is 100% PFAS Free and GreenScreenTM certified at the silver level. The system can be customized to meet the different needs of various sectors, a flexibility that makes it perfect for the diverse market of Brazil.

Fogmaker Brazil LTDA combines Swedish quality with knowledge of the area and will drive further growth on the South American continent. The company is already looking for more distributors to be able to keep a high service level to the vast country and continent.