Founder Shield Rebrands as The Baldwin Group

Founder Shield Unifies with Parent Firm’s Brand and Becomes its Innovation Practice

NEW YORK – Oct. 14, 2026 – Founder Shield, a risk management partner for rapidly evolving, high-growth companies, announced today that it will complete its rebrand to The Baldwin Group and become the firm’s Innovation Practice.

“Founder Shield brings capabilities and talent that make The Baldwin Group a stronger, more integrated firm,” said Michael Robinson, President, Innovation Practice at The Baldwin Group. “As our Innovation Practice, we are adding momentum to a firm built for what’s ahead, and we couldn’t be more excited to finalize the brand transition.”

Founder Shield will continue to deliver cutting-edge solutions, specialized expertise, and exceptional service to clients reimagining business models across industry sectors. It’s insights, resources, and client portals will be available through foundershield.com and baldwin.com.

Kyle Jeziorski, Managing Director, Innovation Practice at The Baldwin Group added, “The Founder Shield name may be changing, but its commitment to clients remains as strong as ever. This transition opens the door to broader capabilities, greater collaboration, and a forward-thinking approach to risk and insurance that helps protect the possible for clients.”

For well over a decade, Founder Shield has built a digital insurance platform featuring a broad range of competitive and specialized insurance products designed to meet the unique risk management and client experience needs of emerging companies in sectors including Life Sciences, Tech and Media, Financial, and Small Business. To date, it has served more than 20,000 clients. Since Founder Shield joined the firm in 2021, The Baldwin Group has expanded its capabilities exponentially, offering rapidly growing businesses more solutions at every stage of their growth journey, as they vault from concept to funding to scaling rapidly and into maturity.