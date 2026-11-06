Free Treatment for Children Injured by Firecrackers During Diwali; ASG Hospitals Limited Launches ‘Safe Eyes, Safe Diwali’ Initiative

A CSR initiative by ASG Hospitals

Pune / Pimpri-Chinchwad: ASG Hospitals Limited has launched a special campaign, ‘Safe Eyes, Safe Diwali’, to promote eye safety among children during the festive season. Under this Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, children below the age of 15 who suffer eye injuries due to firecrackers will receive free treatment at ASG Eye Hospitals.

The initiative will be conducted from November 4 to November 14, 2026, across more than 200 ASG Eye Hospital centres in over 95 cities across India, including Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The doctors participating in this year’s initiative from ASG Hospitals in Pune include Dr. Hemant Kamble, Dr. Akash Yadav, Dr. Anup Sadafale, Dr. Piyush Jain and Dr. Nikita Sonawane. From the Pimpri-Chinchwad centre, Dr. Bhupesh Jain, Dr. Kaustubh Deshmukh, Dr. Kulharsh Jaiswal and Dr. Mahima Bankar will be part of the campaign.

The campaign carries a simple yet important message: Celebrate festivals responsibly and protect the sparkle in every child’s eyes. The free treatment under this initiative will include first aid, emergency eye care, medication and surgical intervention wherever required. Optical products such as spectacles are not covered under the scheme. Terms and conditions apply. Families can call the dedicated helpline number 1800 1211 804 for assistance, guidance and information about the nearest participating centre.

Every year, incidents of eye injuries caused by firecrackers increase during Diwali, with children accounting for a significant proportion of the cases. Injuries to the cornea and other front structures of the eye are among the most common. Without timely treatment by an eye specialist, some of these injuries can result in permanent vision loss. The first few hours following an injury are crucial in determining the extent of recovery. During last year’s Diwali celebrations, ASG centres treated more than 500 children who had sustained eye injuries due to firecrackers.

Dr. Hemant Kamble of ASG Hospital, Pune, said, “Diwali is a festival that children eagerly look forward to throughout the year. A few seconds spent too close to a firecracker should not cost a child their eyesight. Most such injuries can be prevented through simple safety precautions and strict adult supervision. If an injury does occur, time is extremely critical, and the child must be taken to an eye specialist immediately. Through the ‘Safe Eyes, Safe Diwali’ campaign, we want families to celebrate the festival safely and ensure that injured children receive expert medical attention without delay.”

Dr. Bhupesh Jain of ASG Eye Hospital, Pimpri-Chinchwad, said, “Most firecracker-related eye injuries among children are preventable. However, if an unfortunate incident occurs, how quickly the child is taken to a specialist is extremely important. During this busy festive season, our centres across the country are fully equipped to manage eye injuries. We urge parents to avoid home remedies and contact our helpline immediately if their child suffers an eye injury.”

ASG Eye Hospitals Recommends Five Simple Safety Measures

1. Maintain a Safe Distance: Light firecrackers from a safe distance, keeping your arm fully extended. It is advisable to use a long incense stick to light them and move away immediately after lighting.

2. Wear Protective Eyewear: Children and adults lighting firecrackers should always wear protective safety glasses.

3. Supervise Children. Children should be allowed to handle or light firecrackers only under adult supervision.

4. Never Lean Over Firecrackers: Avoid bending over firecrackers while lighting them. Never approach a firecracker that has failed to ignite.

5. Never Rub an Injured Eye: Rubbing the eye can push tiny firecracker particles deeper into the eye and aggravate the injury.

What to Do in Case of an Eye Injury

If an injury occurs, keep the child calm and try to minimise movement of both eyes. Do not rub or press the injured eye, and never attempt to remove any object embedded in it. Avoid washing the eye with a forceful stream of water. Do not apply kajal, ointments, eye drops or any home remedies.

Gently cover the injured eye without applying pressure, using a clean protective cover such as the bottom of a paper cup. Immediately call the helpline 1800 1211 804 and take the child to the nearest ASG Eye Hospital centre or an eye emergency care facility.

Timely treatment by an eye specialist can help the eye recover and prevent permanent vision loss.