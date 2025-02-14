From Home Kitchens to Digital Fame – Fortune Foods Launches “Influencer Masterclass”

14, February 2025: Fortune Foods, the flagship brand of Adani Wilmar and one of India’s largest FMCG food companies, is proud to launch the Fortune Influencer Masterclass, an innovative course designed to transform passionate cooking enthusiasts into influential digital food content creators. Launched on February 10, 2025, the Fortune Influencer Masterclass will provide aspiring culinary influencers with expert-led training, cutting-edge tools, and a platform to showcase their talent. With a focus on creativity, skill-building, and digital storytelling, this initiative underscores Fortune Foods’ commitment to empowering food enthusiasts and shaping the future of culinary content in India.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Jignesh Shah, Head of Media and Digital Marketing, said: “At Fortune Foods, we believe cooking is more than just a daily routine—it is an art that deserves recognition. Through the Fortune Influencer Masterclass, we aim to empower homemakers and cooking enthusiasts by providing them with the resources and mentorship they need to become successful digital content creators.”

Through an immersive learning experience, participants will gain insights from renowned food influencers, including Meghna’s Food Magic, a Forbes Top 100 Digital Star with 2.7M+ followers, and Vinayak Grover, the creative force behind Lost and Hungry Studios. This unique program will guide cooking enthusiasts and homemakers in honing their storytelling, content creation, and presentation skills, helping them stand out in the dynamic and fast-growing digital food space.

The initiative will follow a structured flow comprising multiple phases: an initial registration and onboarding phase, followed by learning and interactive digital modules. Participants will then engage in a series of culinary, visual, and social media courses focused on digital content creation, leading up to a grand finale, where the best content creators will be recognized and rewarded.

Vikas Chawla, Co-Founder of Social Beat, shared his thoughts on the initiative: “The Fortune Influencer Masterclass is a unique initiative, and we are thrilled to bring it to life. Our goal is to empower the next generation of food creators with the right guidance. This initiative brings together our expertise in social media strategy, content creation, and influencer marketing.”

A distinguished panel of digital culinary experts—including Oindrila Bala, Mohammad Ashiq, Gurkirat Singh, and Prachi Agarkar—will evaluate participants throughout the program. Their expertise will ensure that aspiring influencers receive valuable industry insights and real-world exposure. As part of the initiative, participants will also receive an exclusive content creation toolkit, equipping them with the right setup to kick-start their digital journey.

With India’s rich and diverse culinary heritage, this initiative aims to unearth hidden talent from across the country while also taking Indian food and talent to a global audience.