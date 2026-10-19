From Office Hours to After Hours: Lakmē 9to5 Introduces HYA Glam Range for Effortless Festive Glow-Ups

Oct 19: For decades, The House of Lakmē has been at the forefront of India’s beauty landscape, evolving alongside the needs of the modern Indian woman. With Lakmē 9to5 , beauty is reimagined for a fast-paced, multi-dimensional lifestyle where workdays seamlessly blend into social plans. Introducing the Lakmē 9to5 HYA Glam Range, a collection of skincare-powered makeup essentials designed to make the 5PM glam reset effortless. Infused with ingredients such as Hyaluronic Acid, the range combines hydration, comfort and performance to keep skin looking radiant and celebration ready. From adding luminosity and touch-up-ready color to defining eyes and refreshing base makeup, the collection effortlessly takes every woman from 9to5 to 5to9.

Built around the idea of a “5PM Glam Reset,” the range features intuitive, multi-functional formats and buildable formulas tailored for Indian skin tones and everyday routines. Whether it is a quick desk-to-dinner refresh or getting festive-ready after work, the collection delivers effortless glamour in just a few swipes, making the transition feel less like a complete makeover and more like a quick, confidence-boosting reset.

Meet the LAKME 9to5 HYA GLAM Range:

The collection features five essentials tailored to every skin type, look, and preference, designed to work together for a quick makeup refresh:

Lakme 9to5 HYA Glam 4-in-1 Face Palette with Hyaluronic Acid | 16g | 3 shades Lakme 9to5 HYA Glam 4-in-1 Face Palette is the 1st ever face reset palette. It is an ultimate 2-minute face reset palette for quick glam look. Inside this Palette, you will find four base essentials: a cream concealer, a setting powder, a crème blush, and a highlighter. It features a hybrid blend of lightweight, highly blend able cream-and-powder formulas that work beautifully together using just your fingertips. The creamy concealer effortlessly covers dark circles and dark spots, the setting powder instantly blurs pores while remaining completely invisible under harsh lights or phone flashes, the blush adds a natural flush of colour, meanwhile the highlighter restores warmth with a soft glow. It’s an easy 4 step full face base reset palette. 2 crème + 2 powder formulas

Infused with 1% Hyaluronic Complex

High-Definition concealer, 100% coverage

Total base reboot in 2 mins

Zero Flashback

Easy 4 steps full face reset Lakme 9to5 HYA Glam Instant Set + Blot Powder with Hyaluronic Acid | 9g | 1 shade Lakme 9to5 HYA Glam Instant Set + Blot Powder is your instant makeup refresh essential, designed to reset your oily base and give soft matte finish in one quick swipe. It has one universal shade that is suitable for all skin tones. • 100% oil absorption • Blurs the appearance of pores • Talc-free formula • Infused with Hyaluronic Acid • Controls shine without drying skin • Suitable for all Indian skin tones • Ideal for quick on-the-go touch-ups Lakme 9to5 HYA Glam Plump + Shine Clickstick with Hyaluronic Acid & Ceramides | 2.1g | 8 shades Lakme 9to5 HYA Glam Plump + Shine Clickstick is Lakme’s softest gloss stick. It is a lip care-meets-colour essential that delivers a glossy, plump-looking finish with effortless everyday wear. The click-to-use format dispenses the perfect amount of product, while the lightweight formula wraps lips in cushiony comfort and radiant shine. • Balm + gloss hybrid formula • Infused with Hyaluronic Acid and Ceramides • Provides up to 8 hours of hydration • One-stroke colour payoff with high-shine finish • Ultra-creamy texture that melts onto lips • Barrier Repair Technology to support the lip barrier • Delivers a smooth, plump-looking appearance • Ideal for quick, on-the-go touch-up Lakme 9to5 HYA Glam Liner + Shadow Eye Duo with Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin E | 1.8g | 6 shades Lakme 9to5 HYA Glam Liner + Shadow Eye Duo is a versatile eye essential that lets you create everything from sharp, defined looks to soft, blended eye makeup with ease. Designed for quick, elevated eye looks, the creamy formula glides on effortlessly and delivers rich colour payoff that stays fresh from day to night. • 2-in-1 format with eyeliner and built-in smudger

• Available in 4 metallic and 2 matte shades

• 24-hour smudge-proof wear

• 12-hour long-lasting colour payoff

• Waterproof, sweat-proof and humidity-proof

• Transfer-proof formula

• Drag-proof application without tugging

• Curated to complement Indian skin tones

• Ophthalmologically tested for everyday use

• Ideal for creating both precise and smoky eye looks Lakme 9to5 HYA Glam Strobe Cream with Hyaluronic Acid & Niacinamide | 30g | 2 shades Lakme 9to5 HYA Glam Strobe Cream is a skincare-makeup hybrid designed to deliver an instant boost of radiance while enhancing the look and feel of skin. The lightweight oil-in-water formula creates a naturally luminous finish, making it perfect for achieving a fresh, healthy glow with minimal effort. • Infused with Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide & Vitamin C

• Available in two shades: Rosy Flush & Liquid Gold

• Dermatologically tested

• Suitable for all skin types and skin tones

• Can be used alone, under makeup, mixed with foundation, or as a highlighter

The range is built on the philosophy that a beauty reset shouldn’t mean starting over. Instead, a few swift swipes, whether touching up the base, adding a pop of colour, defining eyes, or sweeping on a hint of gloss, can completely transform a look in minutes.

With the HYA Glam Range, Lakmē 9to5 redefines the 5PM glam reset for the modern working woman, recognising that when the workday ends, her day is only just beginning. From desk to dinner and work to festive celebrations, the collection gives her the versatility to reset her look, refresh her glow and step confidently into whatever comes next.