Fuel Your Wellness with Tata Tea Gold VitaCare Enriched with Essential Vitamins

November 09, 2024 : Raise Your Cup to Wellbeing! Tata Tea proudly shares its latest offering—Tata Tea Gold VitaCare*, a delicious, vitamin-enriched tea blend. Just two cups of this delicious tea provides 30% of the daily intake of four essential vitamins – Vitamin D, B6, B9, and B12.

• Vitamin Disknown tocontribute in the maintenance of normal bones.

• Vitamin B6is known to contribute in the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.

• Vitamin B9 (Folic Acid)is Known to contribute to normal blood formation.

• Vitamin B12isknown to contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism.

Tata Tea Gold VitaCare* is available across General trade, Modern trade, and leading e-commerce platforms. The product is available in 100, 250&500 gram packs and is priced at Rs 50, Rs 180 and Rs 340 (inclusive of all taxes) respectively.