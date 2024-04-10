New Delhi, April 10th, 2024: Casio Computer Co. Ltd, headquartered in Japan and the parent company of Casio India is proud to announce the launch of its first Exclusive G-SHOCK Store in New Delhi, marking the sixth addition to its exclusive store network across the country. With this latest addition, Casio & G-SHOCK now boast a total of 61 Exclusive stores across India, reaffirming the brand’s dedication to providing unmatched experiences for its customers nationwide.

Nestled in the lively neighbourhood of Pacific Mall Subhash Nagar, this new G-SHOCK Exclusive Store is set to become a cornerstone of horological excellence in the heart of the capital city. Set to open its doors to fashion and streetwear enthusiasts and watch connoisseurs alike on the 10th of April, this exclusive G-SHOCK store promises an immersive experience, dedicated to showcasing the diverse product portfolio.

Boasting an extensive line-up of G-SHOCK’s iconic men’s and women’s range, this store is a haven for anyone who appreciates its rugged elegance and precision engineering. Central to the store’s offerings are G-SHOCK’s masterpiece series, including the legendary 5600 and 2100 series, alongside a curated selection of the latest drops and coveted limited-edition timepieces. From rugged functionality to cutting-edge design, each G-SHOCK timepiece embodies the brand’s ethos of innovation, durability, and style.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Hideki Imai, Managing Director, Casio India said, “We are thrilled to unveil our first Exclusive G-SHOCK Store in New Delhi, a city well-known for authentic style, creative expression, and diverse culture. With the launch of this store, we are excited to bring our latest drops and a curated G-SHOCK range to the Delhi audiences. With superior craftsmanship and differentiated designs, G-SHOCK timepieces offer a compelling choice that resonate with the dynamic tastes and preferences of today’s audience. We look forward to welcoming our customers to our new store at Pacific Mall, Subhash Nagar.”

Located at IK/1F/12, 1st Floor, Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, New Delhi – 110027, the brand invites visitors to explore its newly curated space, where every corner embodies the ethos of ‘Absolute Toughness’ and celebrates the passion and creative expression of individuals from the realms of fashion, sports, art, music, and beyond. The store is operational from 10:30 AM to 09:30 PM on all days of the week.