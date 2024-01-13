Gd Goenka Group Appoints Gaurav Himkar as Group Ceo, Affirms Growth Plans for 2024

New Delhi, January 13 2024: GD Goenka Group, a broad-based education, skilling, and services conglomerate, announces the appointment of Gaurav Himkar as the Group CEO.

Himkar, a career strategist and P&L leader, brings over 15 years of experience across Automotive and Consumer Product industries. His last role was an 11 year association with the Hero Motors Group where he served as the Chief Strategy Officer and Managing Director for Hero’s European e-bike business HNF Nicolai.

An alumnus of IIM Lucknow and Delhi College of Engineering, Himkar has worked across various geographies including India, Europe, the UK, and East Africa.

Mr. Nipun Goenka, Managing Director of GD Goenka Group, stated: “We welcome Gaurav Himkar as the Group CEO, aiming to enhance operational excellence and P&L accountability across different verticals of the group. This development aligns with our growth aspirations for the decade to come”. Mr. Goenka also outlined his role in overseeing broader group initiatives. “With delegation of operating responsibilities to the CEO, I will focus on steering the group’s long-term strategy, global and regional partnerships, corporate governance, and overall growth initiatives. Gaurav’s appointment is integral to achieving our goals and reinforcing our position as an industry leader.” Himkar shared his enthusiasm about joining the GD Goenka Group, stating, “I am honoured to be a part of an organization which has established a legacy of academic excellence for three decades and yet constantly kept reinventing and growing horizontally and vertically to become an integrated Pre-School to PhD ecosystem. I look forward to contributing to the group’s continued success and implementing innovative strategies for sustained growth.”

This strategic appointment underlines the GD Goenka Group’s dedication to fostering leadership excellence and driving sustainable growth across its diverse portfolio.