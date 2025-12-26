GIRI to Host Shalagrama Expo-Cum-Sale at Mylapore, Chennai

Five-day spiritual exhibition to showcase authentic Shalagramas and traditional sacred offerings

CHENNAI,Dec 26: Following the successful Shalagrama Expo-Cum-Sale held in Salem, GIRI, India’s leading omnichannel retailer for spiritual and cultural products, is set to host the Shalagrama Expo-Cum-Sale at its iconic GIRI Traders showroom in Mylapore, Chennai. The spiritually significant five-day exhibition will take place from December 26th to 30th, 2025, offering devotees a rare opportunity to access certified, authentic Shalagramas along with expert guidance.

Held during the auspicious occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi, the expo provides devotees a deeply spiritual time to seek divine blessings and reaffirm their devotion to Lord Vishnu.

The Shalagrama Darshan Expo is designed to help devotees understand the origin, identification, and spiritual importance of Shalagramas, revered as the non-anthropomorphic manifestations of Lord Vishnu. Traditionally believed to bestow divine protection, harmony, prosperity, and spiritual well-being, Shalagramas hold a sacred place in Hindu worship, particularly within Vaishnavite traditions.

Visitors to the expo will have the opportunity to deepen their spiritual understanding, seek expert insights, and bring home authentic Shalagramas sourced and certified with utmost care. The initiative reflects GIRI’s continued commitment to preserving ancient spiritual traditions while making them accessible to today’s devotees.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Sharada Prakash said, “Mylapore has always been the spiritual heart of Chennai. Hosting the Shalagrama Expo here is deeply meaningful for us. For generations, GIRI has served as a trusted bridge between devotees and authentic spiritual traditions. Acquiring a Shalagrama is a sacred and personal act of faith, and through this expo, we ensure that devotees receive genuine, certified Shalagramas with proper guidance, enabling them to invite the blessings of Lord Vishnu into their homes for peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth.”

GIRI warmly invites spiritual seekers, families, devotees, and scholars from Chennai and neighbouring regions to attend this spiritually enriching event and reconnect with one of Hinduism’s most ancient and powerful traditions.