GJC Welcomes GST 2.0 Reforms To Strengthen Trust And Ease Of Doing Business In The Gems And Jewellery Sector

Rajesh Rokde Chairman All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC)

“GST 2.0 is a landmark reform that ushers in a new era of trust, transparency, and efficiency for the gems and jewellery sector. It reflects the government’s commitment to ease of doing business and provides jewellers with the confidence to focus on growth, innovation, and customer service. These progressive steps will strengthen industry credibility, safeguard livelihoods, and contribute to sustainable development across India. The Council’s recommendations comprehensively address areas that jewellers have long sought reform in — from smoother movement of goods in transit and faster automated refunds that improve cash flow, to fairer notices that reduce litigation and ensure natural justice. The rationalisation of penalties, reduction of the general penalty cap, and recognition of employee insurance ITC reflect a balanced approach that values both compliance and care for our workforce. Most importantly, the withdrawal of arrest powers and the increase in prosecution thresholds will instill greater trust and confidence across the trade. Together, these measures will reduce disruption, improve working capital, safeguard livelihoods, and create a more supportive business environment. GJC wholeheartedly welcomes GST 2.0 as a forward-looking framework that empowers jewellers, enhances industry credibility, and contributes to sustainable growth for one of India’s most vital sectors.”