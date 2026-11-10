Global Citizen, Circle Join Forces to Expand Financial Access

NEW YORK, Nov 10 — Global Citizen, the world’s largest movement to end extreme poverty, and Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL), one of the world’s leading internet financial platform companies and the issuer of USDC through its regulated entities, announced a multi-year partnership to expand economic opportunity across Africa through digital financial innovation, beginning with Global Citizen and pgLang’s Move Afrika initiative.

The partnership brings together two missions: Circle’s work to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value, and Global Citizen’s work to end extreme poverty. Making value easier to move can expand economic opportunity and strengthen the communities Global Citizen serves.

Move Afrika is Global Citizen and pgLang’s pan-African touring initiative designed to address the world’s inequities by creating job and entrepreneurship opportunities for the continent’s emerging generations through an annual series of live music events. Behind every Move Afrika concert are local businesses, suppliers, creators and production professionals whose work powers Africa’s growing live entertainment industry, and through the partnership, Global Citizen and Circle will introduce USDC as a new payment option for participating vendors. Beginning in Rwanda in 2027, the initiative will expand access to digital payments, helping businesses get paid faster, reduce transaction costs and participate more easily in international commerce.

Beyond payments, the partnership will invest in building financial skills and capabilities across Africa’s creative economy. Through the Move Afrika Production Alliance, Circle will support practical financial education, technical training and hands-on guidance to help local entrepreneurs and production professionals manage digital payments securely and develop skills that support their businesses long after the concert ends.

“Global Citizen brings people together around real change, and Move Afrika is a great example of that mission in action,” said Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Circle. “We’re excited to help the local businesses and vendors behind these concerts reach the global economy more easily and eager to explore how digital dollars can get funding to great charitable organizations faster, and make it easier for people to take part in the causes they care about.”

Since its launch, Move Afrika has brought artists including Kendrick Lamar, John Legend and Doja Cat to stages across Rwanda, Nigeria and South Africa, with a focus on bringing world-class live entertainment to African audiences, and building the local businesses, workforce and infrastructure needed to sustain a thriving live entertainment industry across the continent.

Beyond Move Afrika, the partnership will explore how digital financial innovation can support charitable funding and encourage civic participation. This includes exploring how Global Citizen’s community engagement and rewards program, which recognizes people for taking action, could be brought onchain. Through the new Global Citizen & Circle Impact Champions Award, Circle will also provide USDC funding to qualified charitable organizations supported by artists, athletes and cultural leaders.

“Behind every Move Afrika concert are hundreds of people and businesses making it happen. We want to ensure the opportunities created by these events extend well beyond the stage. Our partnership with Circle is about helping local businesses get paid at the speed of the show, while building the financial skills and capabilities they need to grow long after the tour moves on,” said Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen.