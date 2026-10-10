Goa to Host India’s First Edge City, Bringing Global Innovators to Mandrem

Panaji, October 10, 2026: Goa is set to host India’s first Edge City, a three-week global pop-up village bringing together founders, scientists, engineers, investors, researchers and creators from across the world in Mandrem, North Goa, from October 11 to November 1, 2026. The initiative aligns with Goa’s vision of emerging as India’s creative capital, strengthening its technology and startup ecosystem while creating opportunities for longer-stay, high-value tourism.

The collaboration was announced at a press conference held at Paryatan Bhavan on Saturday, October 10, in the presence of Hon’ble Minister for Tourism, Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Printing and Stationery, Shri Rohan Khaunte; Head of Partnerships & Scouting, Edge City, Mr. Telamon Ardavanis; Director, Department of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (DITE&C), Shri Kabir Shirgaonkar; OSD to Minister for ITE&C, Shri Neville Noronha; CEO, Startup & IT Promotion Cell, Shri DS Prashant; and Founder, NomadGao, Mr. Mayur Sontakke. Edge City’s Goa edition will bring together an international community to collaborate across technology, science, culture and entrepreneurship.

The programme is expected to attract around 800 participants, with representation from India and more than 60 countries. Through collaborative workspaces, research initiatives, workshops, hackathons, founder programmes and demonstrations, participants will explore ideas and develop solutions across emerging fields.

Speaking at the press conference, Hon’ble Minister Shri Rohan Khaunte said, “We are proud to host India’s first Edge City, bringing together a global community of innovators for three weeks in Mandrem, North Goa. This is an important moment for Goa as we strengthen our position as a destination not only to visit, but also to work, innovate, collaborate and build a future. Our ambition is not simply to attract more visitors, but to bring the right mix of talent, investment, ideas and partnerships that can enrich Goa’s economy while respecting its people, culture and environment.”

The Minister highlighted the opportunity for Goan students, startups, entrepreneurs and local businesses to engage directly with global practitioners and explore new avenues for collaboration. He noted that the initiative complements the state’s Work from Goa positioning and its ambition to move towards longer-stay tourism, generating economic activity across accommodation, hospitality, restaurants, local transport, wellness and other services. “Goa as India’s creative capital is not just a positioning statement. It is our commitment to creating an ecosystem where creativity becomes innovation, innovation creates enterprise and enterprise generates more opportunities for our people,” the Minister added. Mr. Telamon Ardavanis, Head of Partnerships & Scouting, Edge City, said, “We’re very excited to be in Goa for our first programme in India. Edge City brings together people working at the frontiers of technology, science and culture in a dense, collaborative environment where they can work together over an extended period. By bringing researchers, founders, investors, artists and builders into the same community, we create opportunities for new ideas, experiments and partnerships to emerge. Goa was the perfect place for this, and we’re excited to work with the local community and our partners here.”

The programme is organised around a multidisciplinary approach, encouraging people from different fields and generations to collaborate. Alongside shared workspaces and community activities, the three-week gathering will feature specialised programmes spanning regenerative environments, holistic longevity, artificial intelligence, frontier technologies and decentralised systems. A key component with direct relevance to Goa is Ground Floor, a civic AI research and development initiative that will bring international AI practitioners together with Goan business owners, civic leaders, government representatives and researchers.

The initiative aims to explore practical applications of AI in the local economy and public life, creating opportunities for local stakeholders to engage with emerging technologies and identify potential use cases. The programme will also include Hacker House Goa and Hackathon, scheduled from October 28 to 31, bringing selected builders together for an intensive AI and crypto development sprint. Other initiatives include founder residencies, an impact accelerator and opportunities for startups to demonstrate their work and engage with potential collaborators.

The collaboration also complements Goa’s broader technology and innovation priorities, including the Goa AI Mission 2027 and Goa AI Policy 2026. The state is working towards building AI capabilities, supporting entrepreneurship and encouraging the development of practical technology solutions. The upcoming Goa AI Tech Conclave 2026, scheduled for October 22 and 23, will provide another platform for government, industry, academia, startups and international experts to exchange ideas and explore areas of collaboration. Beyond technology, Edge City offers an opportunity to showcase Goa as a destination where global professionals can spend extended periods working, creating and engaging with local communities.

Its focus on wellness, regenerative environments and community building also creates connections with Goa’s strengths in Ayurveda, heritage, creative industries and community-led experiences. Through initiatives such as Edge City, Goa aims to expand its identity beyond a traditional tourism destination and strengthen its position as a place where global talent and local enterprise can meet. The broader objective is to translate international collaboration into practical opportunities for Goan talent, businesses and startups, while supporting an innovation ecosystem that contributes to the state’s long-term economic growth.