Godrej Interio’s ‘HomeScapes’ Study reveals that over 50% Indians are emotionally attached to the first piece of furniture they purchased

Bangalore, 23 November 2023: In India, home decor goes far beyond the conventional aesthetics. It’s a reflection of cultural values, emotional connections, and evolving home space dynamics, reveals, new research by Godrej Interio, a business of Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group. Godrej Interio’s ‘HomeScapes’ study highlights how consumers’ personalities and values are uniquely expressed in their home and home décor choices.

The study ‘Homes capes’, states that over half of the Indian consumers (58%) express a profound emotional attachment to the first piece of furniture they purchased independently. It is also interesting to note that nearly half of the respondents (44%) envisioned their first piece of furniture as a communal space, envisioning it as a hub for interactions with colleagues, family, and friends.

The Homes capes Study by Godrej Interio revealed some very interesting facets of evolving consumer behavior thus throwing a spotlight on personal space and growth. According to the study, one-third of the respondents (33%) consider their home as a sanctuary, a place where they retreat for ‘me-time,’ sleep, meditation, self-care, or to spend time in their balcony garden. Whereas a substantial 74% of respondents believe that the furniture, furnishings, and decor they select for their homes not only reflect their personal growth but also signify their professional and financial progress.

The study also shows a linkage between personal space and social space in one’s home where nearly 48% of respondents engage in activities such as redecorating, cleaning, or refurbishing their homes prior to any big celebrations. The survey revealed that a lot of families are reviving a cherished tradition to improve bonding and attachment. 38% of respondents have reintroduced the tradition of “movie night” with friends and family on the living room couch.

According to Swapneel Nagarkar, Business Head & Senior Vice President, Godrej Interio, “This survey reveals the deep emotional connection between individual, their families and homes. Our research delves into consumers’ sentiments regarding one of the most important aspect of their existence – their homes as an expression of their lives. The data from our survey demonstrates that people are now placing emphasis on both functionality and aesthetics, thus ensuring that their homes are not only efficient and well organized but also welcoming and beautifully adorned. At Godrej Interio, we take pride in crafting furniture that isn’t just visually appealing but also boasts features tailored to suit the modern Indian lifestyle – furniture that becomes an essential member of one’s home and lifestyle.”

The survey was conducted with 2822 Indians living across 7 cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Lucknow.