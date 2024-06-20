Goldfinch Hotels in India sees a 10% boost in its group revenue with Hotelogix

Bengaluru, 20 June 2024: Hotelogix, a globally leading enterprise-grade cloud-based Hotel Property Management System provider, said India’s Goldfinch Hotels has seen a 10% spike in group-wide revenue with its multi-property management system in 2023 compared to 2022. The business association started in 2018, and all six group properties are currently running on Hotelogix.

Goldfinch Hotels, part of the renowned MRG Group, oversees six upscale properties in key Indian cities such as Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi NCR. Goldfinch Hotels is the top choice for discerning business travelers. They are known for their sophisticated and modern design, prime locations, and exceptional amenities such as on-site dining and well-equipped meeting spaces.

Before upgrading to the cloud with Hotelogix, Goldfinch Hotels operated on an on-premises solution. This setup, while functional, did not allow for centralized management of group operations from the corporate office, including managing daily rates for all six properties, accessing central guest data and operation-critical reports for informed pricing decisions. The lack of real-time availability across online and off-line sales channels across the group resulted in missed opportunities and fewer sales. Furthermore, managing multiple F&B outlets was challenging due to the solution’s inability to integrate with a third-party POS system.

To help Goldfinch Hotels centrally manage group-wide operations, Hotelogix implemented its multi-property management system. This comprehensive solution now offers them several accurate and easy-to-understand central-level reports, including manager flash report, daily revenue report, history and forecast report, etc. Additionally, Hotelogix integrated its solution with a third-party channel manager and PoS system of their choice.

According to Akshay Shetty, Group General Manager of Hospitality at MRG Hospitality & Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd, “With Hotelogix, we now have efficient centralized control over our group-wide processes. Managing reservations, OTA distribution, and our in-house restaurants have become extremely easy, leading to improved staff collaboration across departments.”