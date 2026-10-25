Government Schemes for MSMEs in India: Eligibility, Benefits and Application Process

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) play a major role in India’s economic growth by generating employment, supporting manufacturing, encouraging innovation and creating opportunities for entrepreneurs. From small retail businesses and local manufacturing units to service providers and emerging startups, MSMEs contribute to the country’s industrial development.

Despite their importance, many small businesses face challenges such as limited access to finance, high operating costs, outdated technology and difficulties in reaching new markets. To address these issues, the Government of India offers several schemes designed to improve access to credit, support new business ventures, encourage technology adoption and strengthen market opportunities.

Understanding these schemes helps business owners identify suitable financial assistance and other forms of government support. This article explains the major government schemes for MSMEs in India, their eligibility criteria, benefits and application processes.

What Are MSMEs in India?

MSMEs are enterprises classified by the Government of India according to their investment in plant, machinery or equipment and annual turnover.

Under the revised classification effective from 1 April 2025, the categories are:

Enterprise category Investment limit Annual turnover limit Micro enterprise Up to ₹2.5 crore Up to ₹10 crore Small enterprise Up to ₹25 crore Up to ₹100 crore Medium enterprise Up to ₹125 crore Up to ₹500 crore

An enterprise must satisfy both the investment and turnover limits for its category. These classifications apply to eligible manufacturing and service businesses.

Businesses meeting the relevant criteria should consider obtaining Udyam Registration, the official MSME registration recognised by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. Registration is free through the government portal and serves as an important starting point for accessing eligible MSME benefits.

Official website: https://udyamregistration.gov.in/

Major Government Schemes for MSMEs in India

The government offers different schemes depending on whether a business needs startup funding, working capital, credit support, technology upgrades, marketing assistance or sustainability-related improvements.

Here are some major schemes worth understanding.

1. Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP)

The Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) supports entrepreneurs who want to establish new micro-enterprises in rural and urban areas. The programme provides a credit-linked subsidy to encourage self-employment and create employment opportunities.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants generally need to meet the following conditions:

Individuals must be at least 18 years old.

The proposed enterprise must be a new eligible micro-enterprise in the non-farm sector.

Applicants seeking assistance for manufacturing projects costing more than ₹10 lakh or service projects costing more than ₹5 lakh must have passed at least Class VIII.

Existing units and enterprises that have already received government subsidies for the same purpose are generally ineligible under the new-unit component.

Eligible self-help groups and certain other organisations are also covered under the scheme guidelines.

Benefits

The maximum project cost eligible for subsidy is ₹50 lakh for manufacturing projects and ₹20 lakh for service or business projects.

The subsidy rate depends on the applicant’s category and the project’s location.

Applicant category Urban subsidy Rural subsidy General category 15% 25% Special category 25% 35%

Special categories include eligible applicants from groups such as Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, women, minorities, persons with disabilities and other categories specified in the scheme guidelines.

The applicant’s contribution is generally 10% for the general category and 5% for special categories. The remaining eligible project financing is arranged through a participating bank, subject to its assessment and approval.

Application process

Visit the official PMEGP portal at https://www.kviconline.gov.in/pmegpeportal/. Register as an applicant and complete the online application. Prepare and upload the project report and required supporting documents. Submit the application for processing through the designated implementing agency. Complete the bank’s assessment and loan-sanction process. Fulfil the required training and other scheme conditions before the subsidy is adjusted as prescribed.

PMEGP is particularly relevant for first-time entrepreneurs who need financial support to establish a new manufacturing or service business.

2. Credit Guarantee Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE)

One of the major challenges faced by small businesses is obtaining loans without offering property or other collateral. The Credit Guarantee Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises, operated through the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), addresses this problem by providing guarantee coverage to eligible lending institutions.

Eligibility criteria

The enterprise must qualify as an eligible micro or small enterprise.

The proposed credit facility must meet the applicable scheme requirements.

The borrower must approach a participating bank or other eligible lending institution.

The business and its loan application must satisfy the lender’s credit assessment and the relevant guarantee conditions.

Medium enterprises do not qualify under the standard micro and small enterprise coverage merely because they hold Udyam Registration.

Benefits

Easier access to eligible business loans without conventional collateral, subject to scheme conditions.

Credit guarantee support for participating lenders.

Financing for eligible business activities, including working capital and investment requirements.

Better access to formal credit for businesses with viable plans but limited assets to offer as security.

A credit guarantee is not a direct cash grant to the business. The lending institution still evaluates the proposal, and the borrower remains responsible for repaying the loan.

Application process

Identify a bank or financial institution participating in CGTMSE. Prepare a business plan, financial statements, cash-flow estimates and supporting documents. Apply for the required business loan. Ask the lender to assess the proposal under the applicable credit guarantee framework. Complete the lender’s documentation and other formalities if the application is approved.

Official website: https://www.cgtmse.in/

CGTMSE is worth considering for small businesses seeking formal financing without providing conventional collateral, provided their loan proposal meets the applicable criteria.

3. Udyam Registration for MSMEs

Udyam Registration is the official registration system used to classify eligible businesses as micro, small or medium enterprises. Although registration is not a loan or subsidy scheme by itself, it serves as an important entry point for accessing many MSME-related benefits.

Eligibility criteria

Manufacturing and service enterprises meeting the prescribed MSME investment and turnover limits are eligible to register, subject to the registration rules.

Benefits

Official recognition as an MSME.

Access to schemes for which Udyam Registration is a stated requirement.

Improved access to eligible credit and guarantee programmes.

Support under applicable government procurement and delayed-payment mechanisms.

Easier identification of the enterprise’s MSME category when dealing with lenders and government agencies.

Benefits vary by scheme. Registration alone does not guarantee a loan, subsidy, tax exemption or government contract.

Application process

Visit https://udyamregistration.gov.in/. Select the appropriate registration option. Complete Aadhaar-based verification as prescribed. Provide the required PAN, business and other information. Submit the form and complete any required verification. Obtain the Udyam Registration Certificate after successful registration.

The official Udyam portal does not charge a registration fee. Business owners should avoid unofficial websites that charge for the government registration service.

4. Prime Minister’s MUDRA Yojana (PMMY)

The Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) supports eligible micro-enterprises through loans provided by participating banks, non-banking financial companies and other approved lending institutions.

The scheme is intended to improve access to finance for small business activities, including trading, manufacturing, services and certain allied agricultural activities.

Eligibility criteria

Eligible applicants generally include small business owners, entrepreneurs, proprietorships, partnerships and other qualifying business entities engaged in permitted activities.

Applicants must meet the lender’s credit requirements and the relevant scheme conditions.

Benefits

MUDRA loans are organised into categories based on the borrower’s business funding needs and eligibility.

Shishu: Loans up to ₹50,000.

Loans up to ₹50,000. Kishor: Loans above ₹50,000 and up to ₹5 lakh.

Loans above ₹50,000 and up to ₹5 lakh. Tarun: Loans above ₹5 lakh and up to ₹10 lakh.

Loans above ₹5 lakh and up to ₹10 lakh. Tarun Plus: Loans above ₹10 lakh and up to ₹20 lakh for eligible entrepreneurs who have successfully repaid a previous Tarun loan, subject to scheme conditions.

MUDRA is a lending programme rather than a general cash subsidy. Interest rates, repayment periods and approval decisions depend on the lending institution and applicable rules.

Application process

Identify a participating bank, NBFC or other approved lender. Choose the loan category that matches the business’s requirements and eligibility. Prepare the business plan, identity documents, address proof and financial records. Submit the application through the lender’s branch or official digital channel. Complete the credit assessment and documentation process. Receive the loan after approval and fulfilment of the lender’s requirements.

Entrepreneurs should confirm the current eligibility and Tarun Plus conditions before applying.

5. Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP)

The Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme aims to improve the competitiveness of MSMEs through better access to finance, stronger institutional support, improved market access and technology adoption.

The programme is implemented by the Ministry of MSME with World Bank support.

Eligibility criteria

Udyam-registered enterprises and eligible enterprises covered under the Udyam Assist Platform are generally within the programme’s target group. Individual interventions or sub-schemes may have additional screening requirements.

Benefits

Support for improving business competitiveness.

Access to eligible market-development initiatives.

Assistance with technology adoption and digitalisation through relevant interventions.

Capacity-building and skill-development opportunities.

Support for green business practices and access to finance through applicable components.

RAMP is a broad programme, so not every participating business receives a direct grant or loan. Benefits depend on the intervention available through the relevant implementing agency.

Application process

Visit the official RAMP portal at https://ramp.msme.gov.in/. Review the available initiatives, scheme guidelines and eligibility conditions. Identify the relevant state-level or central implementing agency. Complete the application or participation process specified for the selected intervention. Submit the required enterprise details and supporting documents. Follow the agency’s screening and approval procedure.

RAMP is relevant for businesses looking beyond basic financing and seeking support for competitiveness, market development or technology improvement.

6. MSME Sustainable (ZED) Certification Scheme

The Zero Defect Zero Effect (ZED) initiative encourages MSMEs to improve product quality, operational efficiency and environmental performance. The scheme promotes manufacturing practices that reduce defects, waste and adverse environmental impacts.

Eligibility criteria

Eligible MSMEs must satisfy the programme’s registration and participation requirements. Udyam Registration is an important starting point for participating enterprises.

Benefits

Financial assistance towards eligible ZED certification costs.

Guidance on improving manufacturing quality and productivity.

Support for adopting more environmentally responsible processes.

Better preparedness for quality-conscious buyers and supply chains.

Opportunities to strengthen business systems and operational practices.

The extent of financial assistance depends on the applicable certification level, enterprise category and current scheme guidelines.

Application process

Visit the official ZED portal at https://zed.msme.gov.in/. Register the enterprise using the required details. Review the certification levels and applicable criteria. Complete the required assessment and submit the relevant information. Follow the certification process and address any identified gaps. Claim eligible financial assistance in accordance with the current rules.

ZED is particularly relevant for manufacturers seeking to improve quality standards, reduce waste and strengthen their position in supply chains.

7. Procurement and Marketing Support Scheme (PMS)

Finding customers and reaching new markets are major challenges for smaller enterprises. The Procurement and Marketing Support Scheme aims to help eligible micro and small enterprises improve their market presence and promotional capabilities.

Eligibility criteria

Eligible micro and small enterprises must satisfy the relevant registration, participation and activity-specific conditions. Support is available only for activities covered by the applicable scheme guidelines.

Benefits

Depending on the approved activity, support includes:

Participation in eligible trade fairs and exhibitions.

Buyer-seller meets and business networking opportunities.

Domestic marketing and promotional assistance.

Support for improving product visibility and market access.

The scheme does not provide an unrestricted marketing grant to every registered enterprise. Assistance depends on the activity, application conditions and available support.

Application process

Visit the Ministry of MSME website at https://msme.gov.in/. Open the schemes and services section and review the Procurement and Marketing Support Scheme. Identify eligible events or activities and review the current guidelines. Contact the designated implementing agency or relevant MSME Development and Facilitation Office. Submit the prescribed application and supporting documents. Follow the approval, participation and reimbursement or assistance process specified for the activity.

PMS is useful for businesses seeking greater exposure, new buyers and opportunities to participate in organised markets.

8. National SC-ST Hub

The National SC-ST Hub supports eligible entrepreneurs from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes who own micro and small enterprises. Its objective is to encourage participation in public procurement and strengthen business capabilities.

Eligibility criteria

The programme primarily targets eligible SC/ST entrepreneurs who own and operate qualifying micro and small enterprises. Specific support activities have their own eligibility requirements.

Benefits

Guidance on government procurement procedures.

Entrepreneurship and business-development support.

Vendor development and buyer-seller engagement opportunities.

Assistance with understanding public-sector purchasing requirements.

Support for building capacity to participate in eligible procurement opportunities.

The precise assistance available depends on the programme component and applicable guidelines.

Application process

Visit the Ministry of MSME website at https://msme.gov.in/. Locate the National SC-ST Hub information and current programme guidelines. Contact the designated National SC-ST Hub office or implementing agency. Submit the enterprise details and required category and registration documents. Identify relevant training, vendor development or procurement support activities. Complete the application and participation requirements for the selected activity.

This programme is particularly relevant for eligible SC/ST entrepreneurs seeking to build their capacity to supply goods or services to government departments and public-sector enterprises.

9. Special Credit Linked Capital Subsidy Scheme (SCLCSS)

The Special Credit Linked Capital Subsidy Scheme has been designed to support eligible enterprises in acquiring approved plant, machinery and equipment for technology upgrades. Its coverage and assistance are governed by the applicable scheme guidelines.

Eligibility criteria

Eligibility depends on the scheme’s specified enterprise categories, beneficiary conditions, eligible investments and other requirements. Applicants should confirm whether their business and proposed equipment purchase fall within the current operational guidelines.

Benefits

Capital subsidy for eligible technology investments.

Support for upgrading machinery and equipment.

Improved production processes and operational efficiency.

Better access to modern technology for eligible enterprises.

The scheme is subject to its current availability and implementation rules. Entrepreneurs should verify whether applications are being accepted and whether their proposed investment qualifies before making a purchase.

Application process

Visit the Ministry of MSME website and review the latest SCLCSS guidelines. Confirm the enterprise’s eligibility and the equipment covered. Contact the relevant implementing agency or participating financial institution. Prepare the project proposal, quotations and required business documents. Submit the application through the prescribed channel. Complete the verification and subsidy-claim process according to the applicable rules.

This scheme is relevant to eligible enterprises planning equipment upgrades and seeking support for approved capital expenditure.

How to Apply for Government MSME Schemes in India

The application process differs from one scheme to another. Some programmes require applications through an online portal, while others operate through banks, implementing agencies, MSME offices or approved institutions.

Business owners should follow these steps before applying.

Step 1: Complete Udyam Registration

Check whether the enterprise qualifies as an MSME and obtain Udyam Registration where required. Keep the registration details and certificate accessible.

Step 2: Identify the business requirement

Determine what the enterprise needs most. A new business seeking startup funding has different requirements from an established manufacturer planning a machinery upgrade.

For example:

New enterprise setup: PMEGP.

Business loans: MUDRA or eligible CGTMSE-backed credit.

Enterprise recognition: Udyam Registration.

Market development: Procurement and Marketing Support Scheme.

Manufacturing quality: ZED Certification.

Competitiveness and technology support: relevant RAMP initiatives.

Procurement support for eligible SC/ST-owned enterprises: National SC-ST Hub.

Step 3: Check the eligibility criteria

Read the latest scheme guidelines carefully. Check enterprise classification, business activity, applicant category, project cost, location restrictions and any previous-subsidy conditions.

Step 4: Prepare the documents

Commonly requested documents include:

Aadhaar and PAN details.

Udyam Registration Certificate, where applicable.

Business address and registration documents.

Bank account details and relevant statements.

Project report or business plan.

Financial statements and income records, where required.

Equipment quotations for machinery-related proposals.

Caste or category certificates, where relevant.

Educational qualifications or other supporting certificates, where required.

The exact list depends on the scheme and the implementing institution.

Step 5: Apply through the official channel

Submit the application through the relevant government portal, participating bank or authorised implementing agency. Check all details before submission and retain the application reference number.

Step 6: Complete verification and follow up

Respond to requests for additional documents, complete any required training or assessment and track the application through the official channel. Loan applications remain subject to lender approval, while subsidies and other benefits depend on scheme-specific approval conditions.

Common Mistakes to Avoid When Applying

Many applications face delays because applicants overlook basic requirements. Avoid these common mistakes:

Applying without checking the current eligibility conditions.

Using incorrect or inconsistent Aadhaar, PAN, bank or business information.

Submitting an incomplete project report.

Assuming every government scheme provides a direct subsidy.

Purchasing machinery before confirming the applicable subsidy rules.

Paying unauthorised agents for free government registration services.

Assuming Udyam Registration guarantees loan approval.

Relying on outdated scheme information or unofficial websites.

A careful review of the official guidelines before applying saves time and reduces the risk of rejection.

Conclusion

Government schemes for MSMEs in India provide different forms of assistance for starting a business, accessing credit, improving technology, expanding market reach and strengthening competitiveness. Programmes such as PMEGP, CGTMSE, MUDRA, RAMP, ZED and the Procurement and Marketing Support Scheme address different business requirements.

The right approach is to identify the enterprise’s immediate needs, verify its eligibility and apply through the relevant official channel. Entrepreneurs should also remember that government support is subject to scheme conditions, funding availability and approval procedures.

With accurate documentation and a clear business plan, MSME owners are better prepared to identify suitable government support and use available opportunities to build sustainable businesses.

Before submitting an application, check the latest guidelines on the Ministry of MSME website: https://msme.gov.in/