GR8 Tech Lands in LatAm: Meet the Company at SiGMA Americas

April 09, 2024: On April 23-25, GR8 Tech will be exhibiting at SiGMA Americas in São Paulo, Brazil. Visitors can find GR8 Tech at stand B40, where the team will showcase its award-winning solutions and products, with a special focus on the GR8 Sportsbook. GR8 Tech, having received numerous shortlists in both SiGMA Americas Awards and Brazilian Gaming Awards, will also participate in the award ceremonies held on April 23 and April 24, respectively.

The award-winning GR8 Sportsbook, renowned for its high performance, variety of content, and unique margin management capabilities, is perfectly set to bring iGaming operators in Brazil and a wider LatAm market to leadership positions. With a deep understanding of the region and a comprehensive product offering that includes a robust Casino platform, Sportsbook iFrame, Feed, Casino Aggregator, CRM, and more, in addition to the GR8 Sportsbook, GR8 Tech is ready to tackle any challenges its clients face.

The recipe for success also includes strong expertise, which the company is always ready to share with industry peers, partners, and clients. At SiGMA Americas, Thomas Carvalhaes, GR8 Tech’s Senior Business Development Manager and a seasoned expert in the LatAm iGaming scene, will join the panel discussion “Understanding the demands and evolution of the B2B market” on April 25, 15:40, at Itaim Stage.

Adding a dash of fun into the business mix, a mini edition of the famous GR8 Quiz will be waiting for the stand visitors together with GR8 gifts.

Book a meeting with the GR8 Tech team or drop by stand B40 to discover GR8 Tech’s reliable, profitable, and tailor-made offerings designed to foster successful lifetime partnerships in the LatAm iGaming industry.