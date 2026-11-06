Gurjinder Singh Gavy Joins Indian Overseas Congress Meeting on Punjab Elections, Holds Follow-up Discussion with Pargat Singh

Subheadline:-Overseas Congress leaders discuss the Punjabi diaspora ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections; Gavy offers on-the-ground volunteer support.Composite of screenshots from the Indian Overseas Congress online meeting held on 2 November 2026 (US Central Time). Clockwise from top left: Sam Pitroda, Gurjinder Singh Gavy, Manoj Sheoran and Dr Arathi Krishna.

SYDNEY, 4 November 2026 — The Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) held an online meeting on 2 November 2026 under the leadership of IOC Chairman Sam Pitroda and Dr Arathi Krishna, AICC Secretary in-charge of the Indian Overseas Congress Department and Foreign Affairs. Presidents and office-bearers from IOC chapters in several countries took part in the discussion, which focused on the Punjabi diaspora and the forthcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

The meeting began at 9:00 AM US Central Time, which was 8:30 PM on 2 November in India and 2:00 AM on 3 November in Sydney. Participants included Manoj Sheoran, National President of the Indian Overseas Congress Australia, and Gurjinder Singh Gavy, National President of the Indian Overseas Youth Congress Australia and Chairman of the NRI & Overseas Congress Cell of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee.

Punjab has a large overseas community whose families remain closely connected to the state, and the meeting considered how members of the diaspora can stay engaged with the issues that matter to Punjab as the election approaches.

During the meeting, Gavy expressed his willingness to spend time on the ground in Punjab in the period leading up to the elections and to contribute, along with his volunteer team, under the guidance of the party leadership. He said his team could help with volunteer coordination, organising local meetings and assisting with public outreach. He also emphasised the importance of listening to people’s concerns at the local level and sharing ground-level feedback with the leadership.

Gavy hails from Rottan Wali village in the Sadulshahar area of Sri Ganganagar district, Rajasthan, a region that borders Punjab and shares close social and family ties with it. In Australia, the Indian Overseas Youth Congress, which he leads, opened its first office at Rouse Hill in Sydney in March 2026, and he has worked for several years with Indian students and young people there.

Following the IOC meeting, Gavy held a separate video conversation with Pargat Singh, who was appointed President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on 2 October 2026. Pargat Singh, a former captain of the Indian hockey team and the MLA for Jalandhar Cantonment, succeeded Amarinder Singh Raja Warring in the role ahead of the Assembly elections due in early 2027. The two discussed the forthcoming elections, possibilities for Gavy’s involvement, the ways in which his volunteer team could contribute, and further coordination. No specific responsibilities were announced.

The two conversations reflect a growing effort to connect overseas supporters with organisational work in Punjab ahead of the elections, with the diaspora contributing time, local knowledge and volunteer support.