Hyderabad, 27th April 2024: Global technology leader Microsoft and ByteXL, a pioneering EdTech platform in India inaugurated the “HackXcelerate 2024” – a nationwide hackathon at Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology. The two-day event being held between 26-27 April 2024, is aimed at igniting creativity and enhancing problem-solving skills through AI among students in a bid to make them industry ready. The event was inaugurated by Guests of Honors Mr. Manideep Bikkina – Principal Product Manager, Microsoft; Mr. Charan Tadepalli – CSO and Co-Founder, byteXL and Professor Dr. CV Narasimhulu – Principal, CBIT. More than 2,000 B.E and B.Tech. students from various engineering colleges and universities across India have come to crack Real-life problem-solving projects, benefit from the Key sessions, and gather industry inputs from the technology experts. The two-day hackathon is being touted as revolutionizing engineering education and IT skilling through HackXcelerate 2024 nationwide.

Some of the titles for the problem-solving projects are ‘AI-Driven Financial Fraud Detection System’, ‘Eco-Commerce Optimization Tool’, ‘AI-Enhanced Diagnostic and Treatment Planning System’, ‘Smart Lifestyle Companion’, ‘Sustainable Urban Planning AI Tool’, ‘AI-Powered Personalized Learning Assistant’, ‘Optimizing Data Highways – Automated Database Enhancements’ and ‘Visualizing the Game – Making Sports Inclusive and Engaging’.

The hackathon is providing a platform for budding technologists from all corners of the country to showcase their ingenuity and collaborate on innovative solutions to real-world challenges. Students have been particularly enthusiastic to immerse themselves in a 24-hour marathon of coding, designing, and Project building — where they approach coding with a holistic vision and intent.

This hackathon presents a unique opportunity for participants to push the boundaries of their skills and creativity while tackling pressing issues across various domains. With a focus on fostering innovation and nurturing talent, HackXcelerate 2024 aims to empower the next generation of technologists to drive positive change in society.

ByteXL’s CSO and Co-founder Charan Tadepalli has expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, “The two-day HackXcelerate is all about empowering the students with creative thinking, innovation and problem-solving in the most unique ways. It has been our vision to make our students capable of innovative solutions as creative problem solvers. We hope they will go home churning out transformative ideas and novel solutions.” Professor Dr. CV Narasimhulu – Principal, CBIT said: “Out-of-the-box thinking is crucial in this time and age if one has to catch up with technology. The Hackathon is providing the students the right platform to explore and discover their abilities to come up with innovative solutions.” “We are very delighted to have a hackathon of this kind in association with ByteXL as it will help the students groom their abilities for innovative thinking and problem-solving. Our aim is to raise a generation of students who can bring innovation by nurturing their analytical abilities and bring novel solutions,” added Mr. Manideep Bikkina – Principal Product Manager, Microsoft.

Over 139 teams in different categories including from IIT Delhi had registered for the hackathon while only 50 teams were shortlisted by Microsoft. At least five mentors have been dedicated for the teams. The participants are motivated to come up with patentable ideas leading to startups.