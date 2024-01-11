hBits Group Announces Mayank Advani as New Associate Director of AIF Sales & Distribution

Mumbai, January 11, 2024: hBits Group, a leader in the proptech industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mayank Advani as the new Associate Director of AIF (Alternative Investment Fund) Sales & Distribution. With over 13 years of experience in the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) and consulting sectors, Mayank, an IBS Bangalore alumnus, brings a rich blend of expertise to the team.

His career includes impactful roles at Deloitte, Aditya Birla, Kotak Mahindra, IIFL Wealth, and Motilal Oswal AMC. Mayank’s skills encompass market analysis, sales, and distribution management, particularly focusing on Mutual Funds, Portfolio Management Services (PMS), AIFs, and structured products. In his role at hBits Group, Mayank will spearhead the Sales & Distribution operations for AIF and related offerings. His primary objective is to broaden the group’s influence in the real estate market through a robust distribution network. This network aims to reach a diverse range of domestic and international investors, including those in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities in India, facilitating access to organized real estate investment opportunities for HNIs and UHNIs.