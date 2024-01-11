hBits Group Announces Mayank Advani as New Associate Director of AIF Sales & Distribution

Mumbai, January 11, 2024: hBits Group, a leader in the proptech industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mayank Advani as the new Associate Director of AIF (Alternative Investment Fund) Sales & Distribution. With over 13 years of experience in the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) and consulting sectors, Mayank, an IBS Bangalore alumnus, brings a rich blend of expertise to the team.
His career includes impactful roles at Deloitte, Aditya Birla, Kotak Mahindra, IIFL Wealth, and Motilal Oswal AMC. Mayank’s skills encompass market analysis, sales, and distribution management, particularly focusing on Mutual Funds, Portfolio Management Services (PMS), AIFs, and structured products. In his role at hBits Group, Mayank will spearhead the Sales & Distribution operations for AIF and related offerings. His primary objective is to broaden the group’s influence in the real estate market through a robust distribution network. This network aims to reach a diverse range of domestic and international investors, including those in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities in India, facilitating access to organized real estate investment opportunities for HNIs and UHNIs.
Shiv Parekh, director of hBits AMC, expressed his enthusiasm about Mayank joining the team, stating, “We are delighted to have Mayank on board. AIF is a critical focus for our company, and we are confident that his wide-ranging expertise across various asset classes will significantly contribute to our domestic and international business growth.”
In response to his new role, Mayank Advani shared “I am thrilled to join hBits Group during such a transformative period. The Category II AIF marks a pivotal moment, revolutionizing investment in physical real estate. We’ve observed a remarkable growth in real estate-based alternative investments, especially AIFs, over the past six years, and this is just the start. Real estate AIFs promise significant portfolio diversification, aligning with industry forecasts of India’s real estate investment soaring from $280 billion to $1 trillion by 2030. Collaborating with our directors, Mr. Shiv Parekh and Mr. Samir Bhandari, I am eager to lead strategic growth initiatives and explore the many opportunities in the commercial real estate sector.”