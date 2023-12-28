Hinduja Renewables wins 140 MW solar power project in GUVNL tender

Bengaluru 28th December 2023: In a highly competitive bid, Hinduja Renewables has won a bid to set up 140MW solar power capacity in a tender issued by GUVNL at a tariff rate of INR 2.64/kWh. This has a potential to increase to 280 MW as GUVNL may allow additional capacity 140 MW by exercising the Greenshoe option.

The award is part of the Solar Tender Phase -XXII issued by GUVNL for selection of solar power developers for setting up 500 MW Solar Power Projects anywhere in India. Hinduja Renewables was one of the 4 winning developers under this tender which saw a participation from leading IPPs.

Commenting on the achievement, Sumit Pandey, CEO of Hinduja Renewables, stated, “This is a welcome addition to the recent tenders we have won this year across different central and state tenders such as NHPC and GUVNL. With this achievement, Hinduja Renewables will operate with a capacity of 1.5+ GW in the country in the coming few years. Hinduja Renewables is well on its way to creating a multi-GW suite of power capacity.”

