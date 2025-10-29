Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India celebrates 35 Million Activa customers across India

Mumbai, 29th October 2025: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), a leading two-wheeler manufacturer in the country, has achieved a significant milestone of 35 million sales for its popular Activa range, comprising the Activa 110, Activa 125 and Activa-i. This achievement reflects Activa’s strong connect with customers across India as the country’s most loved scooter. This landmark has been achieved over a span of 24 years.

From bustling metros to small towns, Activa’s presence is truly pan India. Since its launch in 2001, Activa has been at the heart of two-wheeler transformation, bringing reliable and accessible mobility to riders across demographics. As a strong contributor to HMSI’s growth, Activa plays a key role in the brand’s presence in the Indian two-wheeler market. The journey of Activa reflects a deep understanding of what Indian customers truly seek- ease of use, consistency, fuel efficiency and peace of mind. Over the years, Activa has continued to evolve while staying rooted in these fundamentals. The first 10 million Activa customers were achieved by the year 2015, followed by 20 million in 2018 and now 35 million in 2025, a journey that reflects the enduring trust of millions of customers.

The success of Activa is backed by its adaptability. Over the years, the scooter has incorporated key updates in technology and user experience and continues to be family’s first choice for two-wheeler. The launch of the ACTIVA e: marked a new phase in this journey, giving customers more choice while continuing to deliver on performance and comfort. Strengthening this legacy further, HMSI recently launched the Activa and Activa 125 anniversary editions in August 2025, offering customers a fresh expression of India’s most loved scooter.

With a robust dealer network across India, HMSI has ensured seamless sales and service access for Activa customers, helping it grow across age groups and geographies. Apart from the Activa in 110cc & 125cc avatars, the company’s scooter line-up includes Dio in 110cc & 125cc versions and in the motorcycle category, there are ten exciting models across 100-110cc (Shine 100, Shine 100 DX & Livo), 125cc (Shine 125, SP125 and CB125 Hornet), 160cc (Unicorn & SP160) and 180-200cc (Hornet 2.0 & NX200) segments. HMSI also ventured into the EV segment with the ACTIVA e: and QC1 electric scooters.

HMSI’s premium motorcycle retail format is led by the BigWing Topline for entire premium motorcycle range (200cc – 1800cc) in top metros and BigWing – exclusively for mid-size motorcycle segment (200cc – 500cc). Its diverse range of motorcycles includes the all-new CB350, H’ness CB350, CB350C, CB350RS, CB300F, CB300R, NX500, CB650R, CBR650R, XL750 Transalp, Rebel 500, CB750 Hornet, X-ADV, Hornet 1000 SP, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and Gold Wing Tour. Moreover, the Hornet 2.0 and NX200 are now retailed via BigWing showrooms as well.